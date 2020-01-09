Only four games on the NBA slate this evening, but we have some great nationally televised games. Earlier this week, we were able to cover the Cavs and Pistons game by half a point, those same two teams meet tonight in Detroit. In most cases, I would go with the Cavs again to cover the number, but watching them the other night, I noticed that their young players are not ready for the big moments. When the game tightened up, the Pistons fed the ball to Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond, those vets were too much for the young Cavs, and they likely will be this evening as well. The Thunder host the Rockets tonight in Russell Westbrook's return to the OKC. The Thunder have been great vs. the spread this season, and the Rockets are on the second night of a back to back. This is a tough game to call, but if Danilo Gallinari plays, I'm riding with OKC to cover the number.

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers -130 ML

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference meet this evening in Philadelphia. The Celtics come into the game on a two-game losing streak. Philadelphia only has one win in its past five games, both teams have had their ups and downs so far this season, but both teams will be in at least the second round of the playoffs. Joel Embiid won't suit up tonight for the 76ers, but I still think they will get the win. Philly has been great at home this season, and Boston has not played well lately.

This game opened up with the Sixers as a 2-point favorite and surprisingly that number hasn't moved even though the public is backing the Celtics on 7 out of 10 tickets. This is a heavily bet national television game, this number should have moved in the Celtics' direction but it didn't. The lack of movement on this number tells me that the books have liability on the Sixers. I can see these games going to overtime and the Sixers winning but not covering the spread. The Sixers already have two wins over the Celtics this season. Tonight's game means more for the Sixers than it does the Celtics.

Season Record: 50-44