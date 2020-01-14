There are only a handful of football games left to bet on this season, which means everyone's betting eyes will turn to college basketball and the NBA. Thankfully we have an early start on that and through just about 100 picks, we are doing pretty decently considering a number of really bad beats to start the year. Tonight is a good night for NBA bettors, we have plenty of good games and a few nice marquee nationally televised games. One of the games that didn't make my best bets tonight is the contest in Brooklyn this evening between the Jazz and the Nets. Utah, winners of nine in a row, is a 3.5-point road favorite. I think the Nets can cover the number and win the game, as the return of Kyrie Irving is big for the Nets, they were really beginning to struggle. It's hard to lay 17 points in an NBA game, but I would lean that way tonight when the Bucks host the Knicks. In the previous two games these teams have played this season, the Bucks have won by an average of 32 points.

Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies: Grizzlies +5

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a five-game winning streak, which has put the young Grizzlies in the eighth spot in the Western Conference. We all knew Houston would be a playoff team in the West but no one thought the young Grizzlies would be playing this well so quickly. Houston comes into tonight's game winners of four of its last five. The Rockets are 12-8 straight up on the road this year and 9-11 on the road against the spread. The Rockets, who play Portland in Houston tomorrow night, will be without Russell Westbrook tonight as he rests up for his rival Damian Lilliard.

The Grizzlies have been more than just Ja Morant—Jaren Jackson, Dillon Brooks, and Jonas Valanciunas have all contributed. One of the things that has really impressed me about the Grizzlies is that they get up for big games. This season they have wins over the Clippers, the Thunder, the Heat and the Jazz, tonight they should add the Rockets to the list. Give me the Grizzlies at home on national television to cover the number, also don't be shy to drip on the moneyline.

Season Record: 53-46