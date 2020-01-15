We have a massive 10-game slate for NBA bettors tonight. It's a lot of games, but be careful, this is a very tough slate. I would say that the Raptors and Thunder in OKC is the game of the night, Toronto is getting healthy and the Thunder are playing lights out. If I had to bet it, I would roll with the home team. The Pacers are a big public favorite laying 2.5 on the road in Minnesota. I would lay off that game, the Timberwolves have won three of their last four games at home. The Hornets have lost six straight games and are playing their fourth straight road game tonight in Denver. The Nuggets are 12.5-point favorites, but Paul Millsap is out, and Gary Harris and Jamal Murray are both questionable. But here are a few plays I do like.

San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat: Heat -5.5

I think this is a very low number for the Heat to lay at home. My guess is the Spurs playing better as of late plays a role in this being what I think is a short number. The Spurs have won three of their last four games, a home win over the Bucks plus road victories over the Celtics and Raptors. Even with those road victories, the Spurs are 6-12 on the road straight up this season. Miami, on the other hand, is a juggernaut at home, as it has only lost once in its building this season. The Miami Heat are coming off back-to-back road losses to the Knicks and Nets. Miami will be eager to get back to its winning ways tonight vs. the Spurs.

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings: Mavericks -4.5

The Mavericks have truly been a great team on the road this season—not only are the Mavericks 13-5 on the road straight up, but they are also 13-5 against the spread on the road. Let that sink in. When these two teams met up in early December, the Kings held up a furious Mavericks fourth-quarter rally to beat Dallas at American Airlines Center. Tonight, Dallas will look to get payback for that loss. The Mavericks average 118 points a game on the road, the Kings have scored over 118 points just three times this season. They've played 40 games. Dallas should get the road win tonight.

Season Record: 54-46

Leans/Parlays

Hornets at Nuggets: Hornets 1st Half +6.5

Heat/Mavericks Moneyline Parlay +128