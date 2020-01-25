Jade Roper Tolbert will not be receiving her $1 million prize from DraftKings after all.

The 33-year-old former contestant on both The Bachelor (Season 19) and Bachelor in Paradise (Season 2) placed first in DraftKings’s “Millionaire Maker” challenge during Wild Card weekend. But controversy ensued shortly after her victory was publicized on social media, leading DraftKings to look into allegations that Tolbert had worked with her husband, Tanner Tolbert to pool their entries.

On Saturday, the company said in a statement it had "updated the standings of several contests." One of those was her top entry, with a new player now listed as the $1 million winner.

“All customers affected by the updated standings will be notified directly. It is our general policy not to comment further on such matters.”

On Wild Card weekend, Roper Tolbert’s winning entry amassed the most points of the 105,883 total entries purchased by players in the competition. Her 180.78 points edged out the entry of runner up spclk36, who scored 178.16 points.

Her winning lineup included Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who caught seven passes, one of which was a touchdown, in Seattle's win. It also included Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (247 yards, one touchdown pass) and Saints running back Alvin Kamara (21 yards, one rushing touchdown). Her husband also submitted 150 entries and the couple’s 300 total lineups initially suggested they coordinated their entries.

As Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann noted at the time, one particularly troubling factor of the incident was that 298 of the 300 lineups were unique, a highly unlikely result if the two had submitted lineups without any prior coordination.

DraftKings’s community guidelines prohibit so-called “team-building complementary lineups,” when two or more people “serve to work together AND execute a strategy that may create any unfair advantage over individual play.”