This is will be a very difficult slate eight-game slate to break down, so much of predicting outcomes is based on removing emotions, which must be very tough for players in the league to do right now. Players who were not on the injury report could take mental health days, so it’s important to stay on top of the latest news before you place your wagers. I would definitely take it lightly when betting on the NBA this week, it will take the players at least a few nights to get back into a normal routine.

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers: Warriors 1st Half +7

One would guess it will be an emotional evening in Philadelphia tonight when the 76ers host the Warriors. The 76ers’ last game in Philadelphia was on Saturday night when they defeated the Lakers, on the night that LeBron James passed the late Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list. Tonight will be a more somber occasion when they face the Golden State Warriors. The 76ers are an excellent basketball team on their home court, they are 21-2 straight up at home.

Golden State, as we all now, is headed to the lottery after it limps through the second half of the season. The Warriors only have three road wins this season and they only have one victory in their last nine games. No doubt things have been grim for the Dubs, but for those of us that bet on NBA games, the Warriors haven't been that bad at all. Golden State is 23-24 against the spread this season, they are also 11-12 against the spread on the road this season. In their last six games as double-digit dogs, the Warriors are 4-2 ATS. The 76ers, on the other hand, are 2-3 ATS as double-digit favorites.

I like the Warriors to cover the full game but my bet will be on the first half at +7. I have had some late-game FT bad beats this season, I want to stay away from that tonight.

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat: Celtics +1

The night's featured NBA matchup is the Celtics traveling to South Beach to take on the Heat. Miami is currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Boston is only 1.5 games behind it. This game will have the feel and intensity of a playoff game. Boston will be without Enes Kanter and Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful. Kendrick Nunn is listed as questionable for Miami. The Heat has been great at home this season, they have 21 wins in 23 games.

The Celtics may not be at full strength tonight but the teams are still evenly matched. This game opened up with the Heat as a 3-point home favorite. The public knowing how good Miami is at home and taking into account the Celtics’ injuries ran to the window to back Miami. Sharp bettors, on the other hand, remember the last time Boston was a big public underdog, that was a little over a week ago when it beat the Lakers by 30. Sharp bettors have taken the number already down to 1. I will take the 1 with the Celtics and save a little drip for the moneyline.

Season Record: 59-51