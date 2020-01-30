Six games on the NBA slate tonight, but unfortunately, it looks like a ho-hum slate with one game with a pair of potential playoff teams. The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets are currently tied atop the Northwest division. The home Nuggets are coming off of a loss, while Utah has lost two games in a row. I don't really have a solid lean on this game, but if anything I would favor the Jazz. The Clippers host the Kings tonight at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is a big favorite and should cover the 13.5 points, but I would rather stay away from this contest. If you are looking for a plus money bet this evening, I think the Hornets can upset the Wizards in D.C.

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers: Raptors -10.5

Coming into the season, no really thought the Raptors would be a contender in the Eastern Conference, but the defending champs have flown under the radar this season. The Raptors have dealt with a number of injuries to key players, yet they are still one of the better teams in the league. Toronto is on an eight-game winning streak and has won nine of its last 10. The Cavaliers have been downright terrible this season. Earlier in the year this team showed flashes, but recently the Cavs have been really bad. On the season, the Cavs are 6-18 straight up at home, while going 8-15-1 against the spread. The Raptors and the Cavs have played twice this season, with Toronto winning those games by an average of 20 points.



Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks: Hawks +7

The Sixers are 9-15 straight up and 7-15-2 against the spread on the road this season, yet they continued to be overvalued when they are not on their home court. In its last five road games, Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS. Tonight Philly travels to Atlanta to face a Hawks team that is 14-9 against the spread at home, with one of those home ATS wins coming against this same Sixers team. The Hawks have underachieved for the most part this season, but they have been able to cover spreads. I think Philadelphia will squeak out the victory, but Atlanta will not make it easy.

Season Record: 62-52

Leans:

Hornets +4

Hornets Team Total Over 112.5