Now that the NFL season has concluded, plenty of casual bettors will turn to the NBA, which means we could start seeing shaded lines. When the public turns to the NBA, it likes to bet on favorites, nationally televised games, and star players. We have all of that on this evening's slate. Be careful making your NBA wagers today, there is a ton of injuries around the league.

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets: Magic -4.5

The Magic currently have the second-longest losing streak in the NBA. The Magic have lost five games in a row, that's the main reason why this line is only 4.5. If you look at the Magic's schedule, you would notice that their last five games have all been against teams currently in the playoffs. Yes, Orlando is losing games but it is playing against better teams. That's not the case this evening—as a matter of fact, the Magic's last victory came against these same Hornets. That was a 23-point beatdown of their division rivals. The Hornets have one victory in their last 11 games, and that was against the pitiful Knicks. Charlotte has one victory over a division opponent this season, and it is the perfect team for Orlando to get back on track against.

Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers: Mavericks +5.5

Even without Luka Doncic in the lineup for the Mavericks, this should be one of the more competitive games on the slate. The Mavericks and the Pacers each have over 30 wins on the season, with both squads having aspirations for a deep playoff run. The Mavericks have lost two of their last three games, but they did just beat up on the Hawks. What continues to be impressive for the Mavericks is their dominance straight up and against the spread on the road. The Mavericks' last road ATS loss was against the Thunder on New Year's Eve.

The Pacers are also losers of two of their last three, which included an embarrassing home loss to the Knicks. Overall, the Pacers have won seven of their last 10, but only three of those wins would be considered quality victories. The combination of Luke Doncic being out along with the return of Victor Oladipo has the public backing the Pacers on 65% of the tickets. The line actually opened at 4 and has been bet up to 5.5. What the public hasn't realized is that the Pacers are struggling to get Oladipo going. The Doncic injury is driving this number, but another key absence in this game is T.J. Warren, who is out for the Pacers tonight.

Season Record: 63-53