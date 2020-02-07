There is a nice eight-game NBA slate for us to bet on this evening, but bettors need to pay close attention to injures tonight, as well as player movement since we just had the trade deadline yesterday. The Pistons traded Andre Drummond yesterday and Derrick Rose is out tonight. I don't know if this team will be able to score 80 points, and it is a 13-point road dog vs. the Thunder. It looks tempting but I will leave it alone. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are both out for the Heat tonight when they play the Kings in Sacramento. Miami is a 1-point underdog, but I would have a hard time backing them. The Rockets are in Phoenix tonight after beating the Lakers last night. The Suns are 2-point home underdogs, and even though Phoenix has lost four in a row, I think it can pull off the upset tonight. I won't put a full unit on that wager, but it will be in the rotation.

Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers -5.5

I'm old enough to remember just yesterday when I trashed the 76ers for their play on the road, we bet against them last night and easily won. The Grizzlies are one of my favorite teams to bet on and I have done well backing them this season. Tonight I'm going in the opposite direction. The 76ers are an excellent team when they play at home, as they have won 21 of their 23 home games this season. Philly has home wins over the Bucks, Lakers, Celtics and Raptors this season. Philadelphia is 13-11 against the number in home games this season.

I think Memphis is a good young team but the recent shakeup of its roster could throw its chemistry off this evening. One of my favorite things to do in sports betting is to fade trendy underdogs, close to 60% of the bets on this game are backing the road dog Grizzlies. This is the perfect situation to wager on a Sixers bounce back.

Season Record: 67-55

Leans

Detroit Pistons Team Total Under 100.5

Atlanta Hawks 1st Half +5.5