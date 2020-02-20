Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Odds: Who Is Predicted to Win the Rematch?

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet again in a rematch of their thrilling 2018 bout on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The pair of heavyweights first squared off in December 2018 in what became an instant classic. Wilder had the more definitive moments in their initial bout as he dropped Fury twice, including in the 12th and final round when Fury rose to his feet to finish the fight the strong. But Fury was strong in his own right. The fight ended in a controversial split draw, and the WBC ordered a rematch.

Since then, Wilder (42–0–1, 41 KOs) has scored a pair of knockouts against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in 2019. Fury (29–0–1, 20 KOs) dominated Tom Schwarz with a second-round TKO in June before fighting Otto Wallin in September. He battled with a nasty gash above his eye to get a unanimous decision win over Wallin.

Vegas predicts Wilder–the WBC heavyweight champion–will win Saturday's highly anticipated rematch, per Bovada.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Odds:

Deontay Wilder: -125

Tyson Fury: +105

Draw: +2200

Total Rounds:

Over 9.5 rounds: -140

Under 9.5 rounds: Even

Wilder vs. Fury 2 will air on ESPN+ PPV and FOX PPV at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night.