Friday nights are the best nights for NBA wagering. I tend to meet up with a crew of buddies at the FanDuel sportsbook in New Jersey and lock in for the whole night. I've got to be honest; it takes a lot of discipline not to bet the entire board most Friday nights. Well, tonight is one of those night nights. So today, in addition to my two best bets, I will share my entire card with you. Good Luck and bet with your head, not over your head.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Pelicans -1.5

The Heat and the Pelicans come into tonight's game as teams going in different directions. Miami is white-hot right now, pun intended, they have won four games in a row. The Pelicans have cooled off as of late as t looks as if their playoff dreams will not become a reality, New Orleans has played well but has lost three straight games, they only have one win in their last five games. Tonight in New Orleans, Miami plays its first road games since February 24th. The Heat lost that game to the Cavs. Miami has one road win in their last seven games, that win was over the Golden State Warriors. The Pelicans are only 15-16 against the spread at home this season, but I like them to get past Miami tonight in this nationally-televised matchup.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Grizzlies +6.5

The Mavericks and the Grizzlies meet in Dallas this evening for what should be one of the best games of the evening. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies came out the gate slow to start the second half of the season, but a commitment to defense has the Grizzlies on a three-game winning streak and in the driver seed for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have been one of the fun teams to follow all season, they have been a joy to watch this year. Dallas is coming off an overtime victory over the Pelicans, but they have only won two of their last five games. Dallas is in a tight spot tonight, Luka Doncic could be out with an illness, Tim Hardaway Jr has already been ruled out., JJ Barea, and Dorian Finney -Smith is also questionable, Dallas could have rotation issues tonight hile the Grizzlies are fully-healthy.

