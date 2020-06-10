With an easy path to the NBA Finals, SI Gambling expert Corey Parson believes the West will beat each other down while the well-rested Milwaukee Bucks ease into great odds for an NBA title.

When the NBA season came to a pause, the Milwaukee Bucks were on a four-game losing streak. They were banged up and after having spent a lot of time on the road. I know the Bucks would rather be playing, but the hiatus came at a good time. When the playoffs begin, Milwaukee will be the favorite to win the NBA Finals at +240 per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Lakers are next at +260.

Milwaukee was in the middle of a storybook season before the pandemic. With the best record in the league, they would have more than likely went on to have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason. Milwaukee had +11 point-differential per game, which was the largest by four points. We don't know what the playoffs will bring, but I still don't see any team in the Eastern Conference challenging Milwaukee except maybe Toronto. The Bucks will likely play the Lakers or the Clippers in the Finals, and that's where they gain the ultimate advantage.

Lakers insider Melissa Rohlin reported this clip from NBA legend Jerry West: "For me, that would be the ultimate competition," West said on The Dan Patrick Show. West was referring to a Lakers/Clippers Western Conference Finals showdown. If that series were to take place, I don't see how either team could turn around and beat the Bucks in another seven-game series.

I will take Milwaukee at +240 to win the title.