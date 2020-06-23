Where Should Bettors Expect Colin Kaepernick to Play in 2020?

It’s been three seasons since Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL, but could there be an opportunity for him to return this year? SI Gambling analyst Frankie Taddeo looks at the latest odds for where Kaepernick could end up in 2020.

One of the biggest storylines in the NFL leading up to training camps this summer is whether or not a team will finally decide to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

There are 32 NFL franchises in the league but which one of them is willing to step out and give Kaepernick another opportunity? The veteran signal-caller has not played a down in the NFL for three seasons, and will undoubtedly bring a large spotlight to the franchise he signs with.

Colin Kaepernick Odds for 2020

With all the talk around NFL circles about a possible return to the NFL, BetOnline Sportsbook has released betting odds as to which team could possibly sign Kaepernick in 2020.

The Baltimore Ravens (+225) are the favorites according to the oddsmakers with the Seattle Seahawks (+275), Jacksonville Jaguars (+300), Houston Texans (+400) and Los Angeles Chargers (+450) rounding out the top-five on the betting board.

All bettors should understand that this is not a wager on whether or not Kaepernick is a Week 1 starter for any club.

The oddsmakers have installed the Ravens atop the betting market and that seems to have strong support for several reasons. The Baltimore offense, run by Greg Roman, is very similar to the one Kaepernick was a part of in San Francisco. In fact, Roman coached Kaepernick during his tenure with the 49ers.

In addition, the Ravens have a superstar under center in 2019 League MVP Lamar Jackson. Even if the Ravens were to struggle for several games, there is no way Kaepernick could ever force Jackson to the bench after his MVP season a year ago. I am just not sure the Ravens envision Kaepernick as an upgrade over current backup Robert Griffin III.

Whatever team lands Kaepernick will need a strong supporting cast and head coach who has the respect of the media. For my money, I would back two teams: one that is listed and one that is not.

Which Teams are the Best Fit for Kaepernick?

The one with a betting price is the Seattle Seahawks at odds of +225. For similar reasons as Baltimore, the Seahawks have a star quarterback entrenched as the starter in Russell Wilson. Unlike RGIII, I can see the argument of Kaepernick being an upgrade over current Seattle backup Geno Smith. In addition, head coach Pete Carroll appears to have both the support of the Seahawks players as well as the local media. Seattle seems to check the most amount of “boxes” of any team listed in this market.

Another club that makes sense to me, and is not currently being offered by BetOnline, is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback piloting the offense in Ben Roethlisberger.

There are three reasons why the Steelers make sense.

First, Roethlisberger is 38 years of age and is coming off a serious elbow injury that required surgery. Secondly, a case can be made that Kaepernick is an upgrade over Mason Rudolph. The final reason is simple: Mike Tomlin. I am not sure there is a better coach more suited to handling the media circus that would follow Kaepernick’s signing. Tomlin is 141-80-1, the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl in NFL history and has already handled tumultuous situations involving both Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

The Betting Play

It is an interesting market, to say the least, but it is not one that as a sports bettor I am willing to invest in for several reasons. Firstly, there are too many variables in play and secondly, I see no value in tying up betting funds in a volatile market that could take months to be determined.

With many sports leagues on the cusp of making their return, I would rather have my monetary funds available for markets where sharp information can give me an edge over the sportsbooks, making this market a strong pass for me.