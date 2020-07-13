With NBA action from the Orlando bubble just around the corner, SI Gambling analyst Corey Parson examines his favorite early odds. Today, he’s looking at the win total for the Orlando Magic.

As we get back into the NBA mix, I decided to start diving into team total wins as a new futures betting market to exploit early on. These odds can be found on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Today, we’ll be looking at the Orlando Magic, currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Orlando will likely pass the Brooklyn Nets and go into the playoffs as the number seven seed in the East.

Orlando Magic Seeding Round Team Total Wins - 3.5

Over 3.5 (+100) / Under 3.5 (-134)

Opponents: Brooklyn, Sacramento, Indiana, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, New Orleans

Record vs Seeding Round Opponents: 6-7

Orlando Magic Team Total Wins

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

The Magic were 6-4 after the all-star break and were playing decent basketball when the NBA season was shut down due to COVID-19.

Once the seeding rounds start, the Magic will have most of their core pieces available to play.

Jonathan Issac suffered a bad knee injury during the season is with the team in the bubble, but he is likely not to play, Markelle Fultz is also not with the team as of yet but will join them shortly.

Looking at Orlando's schedule I think they can win four to five games, so I will be betting the over.

Orlando plays Brooklyn twice and should beat them both times. I understand the Nets signed Jamal Crawford and Micheal Beasley, but remember those guys were not in the NBA for a reason. To think they will come into the bubble and somehow save the Nets is ridiculous.

The Sacramento game could go either way, but Orlando should be the favorite. Then, there’s the four-game stretch in which the Magic play the Pacers, Raptors, 76ers, and Celtics, which will be key to hitting the over. While those matchups may seem like a disadvantage for Orlando, Toronto and Boston will likely be locked into their seeds, so their top players could see limited minutes. Meanwhile, the Magic will likely have to give max effort in all eight games in the seeding rounds for the best possible playoff seeding.

Ultimately, the game vs the Pacers will be critical to this over cashing, Indiana has two victories over the Magic during the regular season, but both of those games were played in November. These teams are much different now. Markelle Fultz is in the midst of a breakout season, and I think he will be key to hitting this over in this win totals bet.

Lastly, the game vs the Pelicans will also be tough, as Zion Williamson and crew should be in a battle for the 8-seed out west. In their lone meeting this season, Orlando beat New Orleans 130-119. The Magic had eight players score in double digits that night, and I can guarantee you that New Orleans did not get any better on defense during the pause in the season.

Playing in their home city, Orlando is a dark horse in the seeding round with five wins certainly in the realm of possibility.