NBA basketball from the bubble in Orlando is just a few short weeks away and SI Gambling analyst Corey Parson continues to examine his favorite early odds. Today, he's breaking down the projected win total for the Phoenix Suns.

Most times, we put our money on games or situations that we have done the proper research on. Most sports bettors prefer not to lay big wood (odds of -160 or greater) on their bets. For the most part, I tend not to as well but every now and then a wager catches my eye and I'll concede on the high odds because the value is too good to pass up.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Phoenix Suns seeding round win total set at 2.5.

There is no way the Suns win three games in the seeding round.

Phoenix Suns Seeding Round Team Total Wins - 2.5

Over 2.5 (+150 ) Under 2.5 (-205)

Opponents: Washington, Dallas, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana, Miami, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia

Record vs Seeding Round Opponents: 3-9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Phoenix Suns Team Total Wins

I understand most casual sports bettors don't want to lay -205 on a team win total, but this is the easiest money to be made in the seeding round of the NBA restart.

The Phoenix Suns have not been terrible this season with Monty Williams' bunch showing flashes at times.

Devin Booker is a great young player and Deandre Ayton is another guy I like a lot, but the problem is Phoenix has one of the toughest seeding round schedules. After the All-Star break and before the pause of the season, the Suns had gone 4-6 and had notched impressive wins over Utah, Portland, and even the Milwaukee Bucks. If the Suns can take care of some of the best teams in the NBA, one would think the OVER bet should be in play, right?

The issue for the Suns is that every team they play in the seeding rounds outside of the Clippers has something to play for.

The right time is the playoffs and not the seeding round.

Boston is pretty much locked into its seed just like the Clippers. Seven of the games Phoenix will play will be against teams that do not have a playoff seed locked in: Dallas, Philadelphia, Indiana, Miami, and Oklahoma City. All five of those teams can improve their playoff seeding with strong performances in the seeding round. Outside of the games vs the Wizards and the Clippers, the Suns will get their opponents' best shot every night and I can see the Suns winning one game maybe two at the most.

Suns Head Coach Monty Williams has already said that this will be a learning experience for his young team. Phoenix's third-leading scorer Kelly Oubre Jr. is in Orlando with his teammates but he is rehabbing a knee injury and no determination has been made if he will play or not.

Phoenix has the advantage of playing with no pressure, but the reality is they are in over their heads and have no shot at winning three games in the bubble. Hop on this now even though it's (-205), because if the bets keep coming in, Draftkings may drop this number to 1.5.

Win this bet and use the funds to help your playoff bankroll.

THE PLAY: Suns UNDER 2.5 wins (-205)