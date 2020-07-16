NLFPA Reveals 72 Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

72 NFL Players Had Positive Coronavirus Test Results

The NFL Players Association launched a coronavirus information center on their website with news regarding players infected with the coronavirus. According to the NFLPA, 72 NFL players have tested positive for COVD-19.

We are aware of some superstar players that tested positive like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

The NFLPA advised their union members not to hold private workouts with each other as their goal is to “have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.”

The player’s union medical director Dr. Thom Mayer went on to say,

“We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

According to data from the NFLPA, Florida’s three teams, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the highest areas of positive coronavirus cases on a 14-day average. The Cardinals and Titans are in two other locations inside the Top 5.

The Patriots, Giants, Jets, and Bills are all in the bottom portion of the league in terms of daily COVID-19 cases, which if we went back two months would have been the highest affected areas.

SportsRadar Planning to go Public?

According to a report from Sportico, SportsRadar is preparing to go public via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. SportsRadar is a sports data company that provides things like real-time stats to media companies and sportsbooks. The company started in 2000 and has some high profile investors including Mark Cuban and Michael Jordan. Katherine you and I reported on another sports SPAC deal that brought DraftKings public back in April. There’s no timetable for when and if this announcement will become official.

Daily Coronavirus and News Update

There are 13.5 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 584,000 deaths. The U.S. has nearly 3.5 million cases with over 137,000 deaths. On Wednesday, U.S. infections rose by 67,100, the second-highest daily increase on record.

The U.K., the U.S., and Canada are warning that Russian cyber attackers are targeting organizations involved with coronavirus vaccine development. A press release on the advisory said, "APT29's campaign of malicious activity is ongoing, predominantly against the government, diplomatic, think tank, healthcare and energy targets to steal valuable intellectual property.” The cyber attackers are reportedly been using spear-phishing and malware to attempt to access research.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 1.3 million Americans filed for jobless claims for the week ended July 11. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting 1.25 million claims up to last Saturday. The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance over the past four months neared 50 million as first-time jobless claims continued to rise, weekly government figures released on Thursday showed.