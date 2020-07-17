Daniel Snyder Responds to Washington Post Article, Vows to Make Changes

Sports and Business News: July 17th

Snyder Releases Statement on Sexual Harassment Allegations

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that 15 former female employees of the Washington football team allege they were verbally abused and sexually harassed during their time with the team. One of the accusers says it was, “the most miserable experience of my life” and characterized their job as “relentless sexual harassment and verbal abuse that was ignored and in some cases condoned by top team executives.”

A day after the scathing Washington Post article, team owner Daniel Snyder released a statement:

"The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society. This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year. Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations. Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all."

Wilkinson is a D.C. attorney hired by Snyder to do a deep dive into the Washington football team’s culture and human resource practices. The NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office has yet to comment on the allegations.

Las Vegas Headed for Another Casino Shutdown?

According to Nevada state health data, 123 Las Vegas tourists tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few weeks.

After a three month shut down, Nevada originally re-opened the Las Vegas casinos on June 4th but Governor Steve Sisolak reversed the re-opening last week and implemented new safety protocols including once again shutting down bars and restaurants.

According to the Associated Press, Sisolak is waiting for more data before deciding to shut down casinos again. The latest Nevada data indicates there are 32,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 626 deaths. Casino revenue dropped more than 98% during the shut-down.