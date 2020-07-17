Haskell Stakes Betting Preview, Odds and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this weekend’s Haskell Stakes from Monmouth Park, including the latest odds and best bets.

We had a great win last week in the Blue Grass Stakes as Art Collector (6.60) came through in dominating fashion; helping us hit the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1)!

The rescheduling of the Road to the Breeders’ Cup takes us to the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. The race is now part of Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” series for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 7.

This year’s Haskell Stakes draws a solid field of seven horses, headlined by Bob Baffert’s, Authentic and Todd Pletcher's Dr. Post. For the first time in its running, the 53rd Haskell will have a possible 170 Kentucky Derby points at stake at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Trainer Bob Baffert enters his star 3-year-old, Authentic (4/5), who sits third in the Kentucky Derby point standings. Authentic is coming off his runner-up finish in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) on June 6 behind Honor A.P. He has the respect of oddsmakers; installed as the prohibitive morning line favorite to to win for the fourth time in five career starts.

His connections believe that after registering impressive triple-digit speed figures in his last races, he needed the Santa Anita Derby race after being off three months.

In addition, the $1,000,000 race is also a major qualifier for the prestigious $3 million Kentucky Derby on September 5. Authentic will have his hands full with Dr. Post (5/2) and Saffie Joseph’s 3-year-old Ny Traffic (7/2).

Dr. Post comes in fresh off a runner-up finish to star Tiz The Law in the Belmont Stakes back on June 20. Ny Traffic comes in off two consecutive runner-up finishes in the Matt Winn Stakes and the Louisiana Derby.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the morning line odds and dive in deeper.

Haskell Stakes (G1)

Racetrack: Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2020

Purse: $1,000,000

Derby Points: 100-40-20-10

Distance: 1 1/8 mile, Dirt

Race: 12

TV: NBC

Post Time: 5:48 p.m. EST / 2:48 PST

TOP CHOICES: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#1 Dr. Post (5/2) - I love what I saw from the son of Quality Road in the Belmont Stakes. I am hoping for a speed dual upfront as well as Authentic drawing more of the money so I can grab solid value at post. Top Choice

#2 Authentic (4/5) - The son of Into Mischief, Baffert’s horse is in peak form ranking third among all hopefuls in points for the Kentucky Derby. He is the clear speed of the race and he will do everything to take these boys gate-to-wire. He needs to be respected but the odds will be very prohibitive. Contender

#7 Ny Traffic (7/2) - This front-runner will most likely battle Authentic for the early lead, and he will need to step his game up to turn the tables on either of the top entrants. I am not convinced that can happen, but if the track comes up favoring speed on Saturday he could definitely hold on for a slice underneath in exotics. Respect, Underneath

Haskell Stakes Formula Rankings

#1 Dr. Post (J: Joe Bravo; T: T. Pletcher)

(J: Joe Bravo; T: T. Pletcher) #2 Authentic (J: Mike Smith; T: B. Baffert)

(J: Mike Smith; T: B. Baffert) #7 Ny Traffic (J: Paco Lopez; T: S. Joseph)

(J: Paco Lopez; T: S. Joseph) #6 Lebda (J: J: Alex Cintron; T: C. Gonzalez)

(J: J: Alex Cintron; T: C. Gonzalez) #4 Ancient Warrior (J: Trevor McCarthy; T: J. Hollendorfer)

(J: Trevor McCarthy; T: J. Hollendorfer) #3 Jesus’ Team (J: Samy Camacho; T: J.F. D’Angelo)

(J: Samy Camacho; T: J.F. D’Angelo) #5 Fame to Famous (J: Carlos Hernandez; T: Mark Casse)

Haskell Stakes Betting Breakdown

No reason to get cute here, my top plays will involve using Dr. Post and Authentic on top in all exotics. My top longshots to use underneath are Ny Traffic (7/2) and Lebda (20/1).

TOP Exacta Part-Wheel: 1 / 2,7

($1 wager: $3)

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 1,2 with 1,2 with 4,6,7

($1 wager: $6)

SPREAD Trifecta Part-Wheel: 1,2 with 1,2,7 with 4,6,7

($1 wager: $10)

Superfecta: 1,2 / 1,2 / 7 /4,6

($1 wager: $4)

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

Destin Heath, Trainer at Winstar Farms, Versailles, KY (@DestinHeath)

Top Choice: #1 Dr. Post (5/2)

Use Underneath: #4 Ancient Warrior (20/1) and #7 Ny Traffic (7/2)

Favorite Longshot: #4 Ancient Warrior (20/1)

One additional play from Destin

Coaching Club American Oaks (Race 10, Saratoga; 6:16 EST / 3:16 PST; 1 ⅛ Mile, Dirt)

The Winstar Farms trainer has an interesting take on Saturday’s Saratoga card in the Coaching Club American Oaks, taking place in Race No. 10.

The filly Tonalist's Shape, has won six of her seven career starts,and is the 9/5 morning-line favorite. However, Destin has his eyes on a value play that is primed to surprise. He advises all bettors to take a hard look at Bob Baffert’ filly, Crystal Ball, at odds of 4/1. Crystal Ball is coming off a Maiden Stakes win at Santa Anita back on June 14.

Additionally, Bill Mott’s Paris Lights (2/1), has won her last two races at Churchill Downs and figures prominently into the mix as well.