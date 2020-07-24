2020 MLB Opening Day: Where is the Sharp Money Going?

Sharp money has come in on three games for Friday's Opening Day in Major League Baseball. SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo takes you through the matchups and where the experts are looking to bet.

The first pitch of Opening Day won't be thrown by Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom until 4:10pm ET, but that hasn't stopped the sharps in Vegas from getting in early.

Vegas Whispers is on three different games for today's Major League slate. Let's dive in.

Atlanta Braves (+130) at New York Mets (-140)

Over/Under: 7

The sharps are back on the Jacob deGrom train right out of the gate.

The back-to-back winner of the National League Cy Young award is in prime form and will get the Mets off to a win on Opening Day.

The Mets will have their hands full with Braves pitcher Mike Soroka, who is 4-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in five career starts against New York.

NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso could be the difference in a close affair that shapes up as arguably the best pitching match-up of the day.

THE PLAY: NY Mets (-140)

Miami Marlins (+175) at Philadelphia Phillies (-195)

Over/Under: 8.5

Sandy Alcantara was rock solid down the stretch last season by posting a 2.73 ERA during his final 10 starts of 2019. The 2019 All-Star boasts a 3-1 record with a 2.81 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

This number is awfully high for a game played with no fans in Philly, and I believe this is a pure numbers play, but either way there the sharps see value here at healthy plus-odds.

THE PLAY: 0.5 Unit: Miami Marlins (+175); 0.5 Unit on R/L +1.5 (-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+110) at San Diego Padres (-130)

Over/Under: 8

This could be a play in support of San Diego ace Chris Paddock, or just a complete fade of Madison Bumgarner making his Arizona debut.

Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer have another year under their belt in San Diego and when you combine their bats with Paddack’s impressive rookie season home numbers (6-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 home starts in 2019), it’s easy to see how the sharps find the Friars as the winning side.

THE PLAY: San Diego Padres (-130)