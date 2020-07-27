2020 FedEx St. Jude Invitational PGA Preview and Odds

The PGA Tour heads to Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week. SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo takes a first look at the field along with the opening odds.

It took seven events since the PGA Tour’s restart, but PGA bettors looking for a “moonshot” underdog payout finally found glory this past weekend for the first time.

Michael Thompson (-19) won the 3M Open on Sunday with a 67 in the final round. Thompson, who entered the 3M Open ranked 151st in the FedEx Standings, was listed at triple-digit odds of 133/1 at Circa Sports in Las Vegas in pre-tournament wagering. The win provided a huge boast in the standings for Thompson who moved up 112 spots, climbing up to 39th.

In his 228th career Tour event, Thompson pulled away from Adam Long (-17) to emerge victorious for the second time in his career on Tour, earning him his second top-10 finish since the restart (T8 Travelers Championship).

“It just means the world to me because it solidifies in my mind that I'm one of the best golfers in the world and that I can compete every single week out here,” Thompson told PGATour.com.

It was not a particularly strong showing for the top players in the world this past weekend in the Twin Cities. Only one player in the top-30 survived the cut and played over the weekend.

Tony Finau, who finished tied for third, outperformed Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey and pre-tournament favorite Dustin Johnson who withdrew early in the 3M Open.

Defending Champion Matthew Wolff made a valiant bid to defend his 2019 title shooting 14-under par, earning a T12 finish.

Thompson who showed tremendous poise down the stretch with birdies on two of his three final holes on Sunday shooting 64, 66, 68 and 67 (265) en route to victory.

With seven events in the books since the COVID-19 shutdown, the PGA now heads to Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Brooks Koepka (35/1), who won last year's event will try and get his game back on track. He’s among a strong contingent of players ranked in the 2020 FedEx Cup standings teeing off.

Koepka set the 72-hole course record (264) in last year’s event, but has struggled since the PGA’s restart, missing the cut in two of his last three tournaments. If he is able to return to his form from last year, winning by three strokes over Webb Simpson, he could be an interesting play at healthy odds.

Dates and Venue

Thursday, July 30 - August 2. TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee

2020 FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Betting Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

All eight of the top players in the World Golf Rankings will be in action: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau will headline this week’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Rahm returns to action for this first time since garnering World No. 1 status after his win in the Memorial.

Rahm (10/1) coming off his win at the Memorial two weeks ago sits atop the FanDuel Sportsbook odds board this week. Following the number one ranked player in the world are Justin Thomas (12/1), Rory McIIroy (12/1), Bryson DeChambeau (14/1), Patrick Cantlay (20/1) and Webb Simpson (22/1).

Daniel Berger could be worth a strong look at odds of (28/1) as he won the FedEx St. Jude Classic back in 2016 and 2017 and has been in peak form, winning the first event of the PGA’s return in the Charles Schwab Challenge last month. Dustin Johnson (33/1), who burned many bettors and DFS players when he suddenly withdrew from the 3M Open due to an apparent back injury, will return to TPC Southwind where he has earned two career Tour wins.

Many sports fans and bettors were ecstatic when Tiger Woods made his return to the PGA Tour in the Memorial resulting in a T40 finish.

Woods admitted to experiencing difficulties in his return to the PGA restart to TigerWoods.com, including back problems: “Those were some of the more difficult conditions I’ve played in a long time,” Woods said.

Golf fans will be happy to learn the former No.1 player world has confirmed that he will return to the links for PGA Championship scheduled for August 6-9.

Be sure to check back here at Sports Illustrated later this week with the SI Gambling team’s predictions, best bets, values, longshots, and daily fantasy plays for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational as well as where the sharps are investing their money.