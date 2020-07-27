Here are the "Vegas Whispers" MLB betting plays for Monday, July 27.

Remember, the Yankees and Phillies, along with the Marlins and Orioles are postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak with the Marlins on Sunday. Additionally, the White Sox and Indians are also postponed due to inclement weather.

Toronto Blue Jays (+110) at Washington Nationals (-120)

OVER/UNDER: 10.5

The defending World Champions just dropped two of three to the Yankees and now another AL East foe comes to town in the form of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Anibal Sanchez is 3-5 with a 5.82 ERA in 11 career starts against the Blue Jays. The sharps see value in the Jays at plus-odds.

THE PLAY: Toronto Blue Jays (+110)

Chicago Cubs (-118) at Cincinnati Reds (+106)

OVER/UNDER: 10

The Reds just dropped two of three to the Tigers and now will host NL Central rival Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs just took of three from the Brewers to start the season and the sharps see value in backing Jon Lester who is looking to rebound from a bad 2019 campaign. Expect Cubs star slugger Kris Bryant who is mired in a 1-for-14 slump to get on track here with a double-digit game total of 10 runs.

THE PLAY: Chicago Cubs (-118)

Milwaukee Brewers (-154) at Pittsburgh Pirates (+145)

OVER/UNDER: 9.5

The sharps were all over the Pirates at plus-odds on Sunday to avoid the sweep at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals. Tonight, however, the wise-guys in Vegas are quick to jump off the train tonight.

The sharps see value in backing the Brewers and envision star slugging OF Christian Yelich, who is off to 1-for-13 start to the season, to get going in this series.

THE PLAY: Milwaukee Brewers (-154)