NFL Betting Week 7 Lookahead - Which Lines Are "On The Move?"

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo takes an early look-ahead to the games garnering the biggest line moves in NFL betting action for Week 7.
Sportsbooks around the country beat up on NFL bettors again in Week 6; when the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well. The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants both burned square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread.

On Monday night, the Vegas Whispers sharps went 2-0 on released plays for all SI PRO members here at SI Gambling! The information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, stands at 35-24 in NFL wagering this season.

In addition to Casey Olson’s expert UFC handicapping for all SI PRO members, our team here at Sports Illustrated offers their picks on every NFL game each week!

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 7 Games ‘On The Move’

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Moneyline: Buffalo (-715) | New York (+510)

Spread: BUF -13.5 (-110) | NYJ +13.5 (-110)

Total: 45– Over (-110) | Under 45 (-110)

Game Info: October 25, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | CBS

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Bills in Week 7. This game opened with Buffalo (4-2 SU; 3-3 ATS) as 10.5-point home favorites and has since moved to the Bills laying 13.5-points as road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen and the Bills have dropped two straight games both SU and ATS to the Titans and Chiefs. On the other hand, Adam Gase and the Jets (0-6 SU; 0-6 ATS) have been a cash cow for bettors who have faded the inept franchise against the number in every game this season. Bettors are expecting Buffalo to get back into the win column and drop New York to its seventh straight loss on Sunday as a staggering 90% of spread wagers are behind the Bills in early wagering.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

Moneyline: Dallas (-107) | Washington (-107)

Spread: DAL +1 (-110) | WSH -1 (-110)

Total: 47.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: October 25, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

The Cowboys (2-4 SU; 0-6 ATS) have seen the line move against them after opening as 3-point road favorites against NFC East rival Washington Football Team. After last week’s embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on national TV, the line has seen a 4-point move with Washington now favored. 

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to a current market offering of Washington as 1-point home favorites. Bettors are expecting the Washington Football Team (1-5 SU; 3-3 ATS) to earn their second win of the season against a team that has lost every game against the spread so far this season. I realize that QB Andy Dalton looked rusty in his return from injury, but RB Ezekiel Elliot’s two fumbles were not the veteran signal caller’s fault . Bettors appear to agree with the move by the oddsmakers as nearly 88 percent of the early money is in support of Washington despite the fact that Dallas has dominated their division foe dating back to 2017, going 5-1 both SU & ATS in the series.

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots

Moneyline: San Francisco (+115) | New England (-130)

Spread: SF +2.5 (-110) | NE -2.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 44.5 (-110)

Game Info: October 25, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT | CBS

The 49ers (3-3 SU; 3-3 ATS) looked superb in their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night football and the oddsmakers are once again using ‘recency optics’ in their adjustment of this line. The experts opened the game in Vegas with the Patriots as full 3-point home favorites but have since adjusted the line to New England as just 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, moving it down from the original prime number. 

Bettors, who have been burned in 3 of the last 4 weeks backing the Patriots at the windows, appear to be fading Cam Newton’s chances of beating Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in Week 7. New England (2-3 SU; 2-3 ATS) burned many square bettors on teasers and parlays last week when they lost to the Denver Broncos 18-12, as 7.5-point home favorites. The ticket count has seen 66% of spread bets pour in at the betting windows in support of the Patriots, strongly indicating reverse steam all bettors should take note of.

The “UNDER-Takers”

After weeks of seeing NFL games soar over the posted totals at a blistering pace, bettors witnessed games go 10-4 to the ‘Under’ in Week 6. Once again, with optics playing a large role in sports wagering, the ‘UNDER-Takers’ are out in force in early mid-week wagering as we head into Week 7.

Cleveland / Cincinnati: (52) down to (50)

Dallas / Washington: (49) down to (46)

Buffalo / NY Jets: (48) down to (45)

Chicago / LA Rams: (47) down to (44.5)

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.

