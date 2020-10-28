NFL Betting Week 8 Lookahead - Which Games Are "On The Move?"

Sportsbooks around the country got the best of public NFL bettors in Week 7 when the Dallas Cowboys (-1), New England Patriots (-3) and Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well, killing many teaser and moneyline wagers. The Buffalo Bills (-9.5) and Cleveland Browns (-3.5) burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread.

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 8 Games ‘On The Move’

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-165) | Denver (+135)

Spread: LAC -3 (-110) | DEN +3 (-110)

Total: 44.5– Over (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)

Game Info: November 1, 2020 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT | CBS

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Chargers in Week 8. This game opened with at Pick and has since moved to the Chargers (5-2 SU; 4-3 ATS) laying 3-points as road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Herbert and the Chargers have covered two of their last three ATS while winning three of their last four SU. On the other hand, the Broncos (2-4 SU; 4-2 ATS) have struggled against winning teams due to key injuries (Sutton, Miller) on both sides of the ball. Bettors are expecting Chargers and their young gunslinger at quarterback to continue to roll and drop Denver to its fifth loss on Sunday. As of Wednesday, 74% of spread wagers are on the Chargers in early wagering.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+165) | Baltimore (-190)

Spread: PIT +3.5 (-110) | BAL -3.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 46.5 (-110)

Game Info: November 1, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | CBS

The Ravens (5-1 SU; 3-3 ATS) have seen the line move against them after opening as 6-point home favorites against their AFC North rival Pittsburgh. After last week’s impressive win over the Tennessee Titans to remain as the league’s only undefeated team, the line has seen a significant line drop. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to a current market offering of Baltimore as 3.5-point home favorites. Bettors have found value in the Steelers (6-0 SU; 5-1 ATS) with the points against a Ravens team that has lost three of the last four games against the spread. Bettors appear to agree with the move by the oddsmakers as nearly 66% of the early money is in support of Baltimore despite the fact that Baltimore has dominated recently going 6-3-1 ATS in the last 10 games between the bitter rivals.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Moneyline: Dallas (+265) | Philadelphia (-335)

Spread: DAL +7.5 (-110) | PHI -7.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 43.5 (-110)

Game Info: November 1, 2020 8:20 pm ET / 5:20 pm PT | NBC

The Eagles (2-4-1 SU; 2-5 ATS) showed signs of life in their win over the New York Giants last Thursday Night and the oddsmakers believe the Cowboys will struggle at even greater lengths with rookie QB Ben DiNucci expected to make his first career NFL start in their adjustment of this line. The experts opened the game in Vegas with the Eagles as 3.5-point home favorites but have since adjusted the line to Philadelphia as 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors, who continue to be burned every week backing the Cowboys at the windows, appear to be fading the chances of America’s Team beating the Eagles in Week 7. Dallas (2-5 SU; 0-7 ATS) burned many square bettors last week when they were embarrassed by the Washington Football Team 25-3, as 1-point road favorites. The ticket count has seen 74% of spread bets pour in at the betting windows in support of the Eagles in mid-week wagering.

Steam-Moves

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee from -3.5 up to -5.5

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

New Orleans from -2 up to -4

The “UNDER-Takers”

After weeks of seeing NFL games soar over the posted totals at a blistering pace in the first five weeks of the season, bettors witnessed games go 8-6-1 to the ‘Under’ in Week 7. Once again, with optics playing a big role in sports wagering, the ‘UNDER-Takers’ are once again out in force in early mid-week wagering as we head into Week 8.

Carolina / Atlanta 51 down to 49

Buffalo / New England 45 down to 43

LAR / Miami 49 down to 46

PIT / Baltimore 49 down to 46.5

