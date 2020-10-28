Who are the 2021 World Series Betting Favorites and Longshots?

After winning the World Series in 2020, are the Los Angeles Dodgers the top team listed to win it all again in 2021? SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler takes a look at the team futures list at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not even 24 hours after the Los Angeles Dodgers came back in Game 6 to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series, bettors will have the opportunity to bet them to "run it back in 2021."

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed their World Series 2021 Team Futures bets, and the Dodgers are once again the favorite to repeat as champions at +480.

Heading into 2020, L.A. was the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +375 to win it all, they were followed by the New York Yankees at +400, and the Houston Astros (+800).

The Dodgers were favored throughout the course of their 2020 playoff run, having only been listed as underdogs midway through the NLCS with the Atlanta Braves down 3-1. At that point, the Vegas Whispers information that came into SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo felt that the Dodgers were at a substantial value to bettors at +200 odds to win the NLCS.

For the second consecutive year, the New York Yankees remain the runner-up as betting favorites in the futures market. The odds are slightly improved for 2021, with the Bronx Bombers listed at +525.

Other notable contenders include the Atlanta Braves (+1000), who lost a 3-1 series lead to the Dodgers during the NLCS, and the Tampa Bay Rays (+1200), winners of this year's American League Pennant and began the season at +1800 to win the World Series.

The San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox have taken the biggest jump for World Series Futures odds in 2021. Last year, San Diego began the season at +4500 to win it all, and enter 2021 at +1300. The Padres fell to their division rival Dodgers in this year's NLDS.

The White Sox, after nearly winning the AL Central, lost in the Wild Card Round to the 2-seeded Oakland Athletics in a best-of-three series. Chicago entered 2020 at +2500 to win the World Series, and now moves all the way up to +1500 heading into next year.

As for potential longshots, the Cincinnati Reds enter at +2500 after making it into the postseason with one of the best starting rotations in the National League. Pending free agent Trevor Bauer will play a factor as to whether the Reds remain at this current number.

The St. Louis Cardinals made the postseason this year and come in at odds of +3300. St. Louis postponed several games early in the season due to multiple players testing positive for COVID-19, but still made the playoffs despite a grueling backend schedule. With starting pitcher Jack Flaherty scheduled to return to full health next year, the Cardinals may be one of the highest value-bets of the offseason.

Additionally, the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals come in at +3500. Washington dealt with several injuries and opt-outs during the season, but with much of their young core still intact, this could be an intriguing value bet heading into 2021.

Lastly, the young, upstart Miami Marlins come in at +5000, despite making the postseason and beating the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card round. The Marlins have the highest odds of any playoff team from a season ago.

Check out the full list of teams along with their odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.