Sportsbooks around the country got the best of public NFL bettors in Week 9 when the Seattle Seahawks (-3), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) and Arizona Cardinals (-6) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well, killing many teaser and moneyline wagers. The Houston Texans (-6.5), Pittsburgh Steelers (-14) and Kansas City Chiefs (-10) burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread. With underdogs going 8-3 ATS (as Ravens closed +1 at DraftKings and some other shops), it was easily a second consecutive lucrative NFL Sunday for sportsbooks.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, had a stellar weekend going 2-1 on Sunday (Seattle -3; Raiders ‘PK and Saints +3.5) and now stand at 47-35 ATS in NFL wagering this season. This followed up an undefeated Saturday in NCAA Football when the information went 2-0 (Florida +3.5 and Oregon -9) and now stands at 17-12 ATS on the season. It was another extremely profitable weekend for UFC bettors as Casey Olson’s information went 7-2 ATS on Saturday for all SI PRO members and now stands at 181-71-5 ATS (72%) on all wagers.

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, those expecting more points scored came out way ahead as the games went 7-4-1 to the over. Seven games, once again surpassed the 50-point mark, with the Dolphins and Cardinals leading the way tied with 65 combined points.

Later tonight, NFL fans will watch the Week 9 slate close out when the New England Patriots (2-5 SU; 3-4 ATS) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (0-8 SU; 1-7 ATS). The Patriots are now 10-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 42 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football Week 9: New England Patriots at New York Jets

Moneyline: NE (-435) | NYJ (+360)

Spread: NE -10(-110) | NYJ +10 (-110)

Total: 42 Over: (-110) | Under: 42 (-110)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Game Info: Monday November 9, 2020 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT | ESPN

On the offensive side for New England , fantasy owners will be inserting QB Cam Newton, and maybe rolling the dice with either Rex Burkhead, James White or Damien Harris at running back into their starting lineups. It is going to be very difficult to trust Newton after his recent production following his return from COVID-19 as he has a brutal 0:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio over that span. I would expect Newton to exploit the Jets defense more with his legs than his arm in this matchup, looking to make it five of seven games with at least one rushing touchdown. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set Newton’s odds of scoring an “Anytime” touchdown at +100.

On the Jets side, fantasy owners will be hard pressed to trust any skill position player with Joe Flacco under center for the injured Sam Darnold. It is a real dart throw to make a call as to which of the Jets three wideouts: Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims will post fantasy relevant numbers. My lean would be towards Crowder who is expected to make his return after a two-week absence after suffering a groin injury. Crowder has no less than seven receptions in four games this season, en route to posting 11-plus PPR fantasy points in each contest. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set his receiving yards at 49.5 (-112) and his total receptions at 4.5 (-124) juiced slightly to the over, expecting a less than average performance from the veteran wideout.

Nearly 57% of the all money to come in on the Monday Night contest have come in support of the Patriots who have now become 10-point favorites after opening as 7.5-point favorites. We have witnessed strong steam to the New England side following the news that Sam Darnold would be forced to miss the AFC East matchup. The total which opened in Vegas at 41.5 has held mostly steady despite the strong support to the under (77%), and currently stands at 42 around nearly all shops.

The Vegas Whispers FREE PLAY for Monday is a PLAYER PROPOSITION wager on NYJ WR Jamison Crowder (Over) 4.5 Total Receptions which can still be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game flow will most likely dictate that the Jets will be forced to pass with a lack of a true running game and Crowder who is returning from a groin injury should be targeted heavily by Flacco due to the absence of Pro Bowl Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore. Expect him to surpass this total with relative ease. For the official game play on the game, as well as other player proposition wagers, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO!

VEGAS WHISPERS PLAY: NYJ WR Jamison Crowder OVER 4.5 Receptions

