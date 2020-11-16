Vikings vs. Bears - Monday Night Football Vegas Whispers Breakdown & FREE PLAY

Sportsbooks around the country destroyed bettors with two bad beats for the ages. In Cleveland, the Browns were -3.5 point favorites at home against the Houston Texans. Late in the game, RB Nick Chubb purposely stepped out of bounds at the 1-yard line on a clear touchdown run with less than one minute remaining. The Browns got into victory formation and went on to win 10-7; failing to cover.

Later in the afternoon slate, the Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) scored on a Hail Mary, and then proceeding to shockingly take a knee on the ensuing conversion attempt. By taking a knee rather than an extra point, that ensured that Bills bettors (+2.5) would win with a 32-30 final score. Both plays played a major factor in a tidal wave of money changing hands in Vegas that swung from the pockets of bettors into the wallets of sportsbooks.

In addition, the sportsbooks also pounded NFL bettors in Week 10 when the Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5), Cincinnati Bengals (+7) and Baltimore Ravens (-7) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well, killing many teaser and moneyline wagers. The Green Bay Packers (-14) burned many square bettors as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars but failed to cover against the spread. While favorites found a way to get the job done going 10-2 SU, underdogs once again ruled the day going 8-4 ATS enabling a third consecutive lucrative NFL Sunday for the oddsmakers.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, struggled on Sunday highlighted by being burned by the Cardinals failure to kick the extra point and now stand at 50-38-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. This followed up some brutal beats on Saturday in NCAA Football leaving the information at 19-15 ATS on the season. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, stands at 182-75-5 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SIPRO members.

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, despite inclement weather in many games the ‘under-takers’ came out only slightly ahead going 7-5 against the number. Four games once again witnessed 50 or more points, with Tampa Bay and Carolina leading the way tied with 69 combined points.

Later tonight, NFL fans will witness a close to the Week 10 slate when the Minnesota Vikings (3-5 SU; 5-3 ATS) travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (5-4 SU; 5-4 ATS). The Vikings are now 3.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Moneyline: MIN (-186) | CHI (+160)

Spread: MIN -3.5 (-103) | CHI +3.5 (-120)

Total: 43.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 43.5 (-110)

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Game Info: Monday November 16, 2020 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT | ESPN

On the offensive side for Minnesota, fantasy owners will be inserting QB Kirk Cousins, RB Dalvin Cook, WRs Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson into their starting lineups. Easily the safest fantasy start among players on both sides of the ball is Dalvin Cook who has been everything owners were hoping for when they invested first round capital in drafts. In his last two games, the stud RB1 has amassed an amazing 369 rushing yards, 109 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

Despite the stiff test against a formidable Bears run defense, the emerging star is proving to be matchup proof. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set Cook’s rushing total at 86.5 (-112) and his receiving yardage at 16.5 (-118) slightly juiced to the over.

On the Chicago side, with RB David Montgomery (concussion) being forced to sit tonight, fantasy owners will be hard pressed to trust any skill position player outside of WR Allen Robinson. My lean would be towards solid production for Robinson who has posted 10-plus PPR fantasy points in 8 of 9 games. Robinson is a good bet to find the endzone as the Vikings have allowed 11 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in their last five games (Fuller, 1; Stills, 1; Metcalf, 2; J. Jones, 2; Ridley, 1; Adams, 3; M. Jones, 1).

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set his receiving yards at 67.5 (-112) and his “anytime touchdown” odds at +130. The Vikings have allowed seven opposing wideouts to surpass this receiving total (Adams, 156; Valdes-Scantling, 96; K. Raymond, 118; Fuller, 108; Metcalf, 93; J. Jones, 137; Amendola, 77).

Nearly 64% of the all money to come in on the Monday Night contest have come in support of the Vikings who have now become 3-point favorites after opening as 2-point underdogs last week in Vegas. We have witnessed strong steam to the Minnesota side, resulting in a total flip of favorites by the oddsmakers. The total which opened in Vegas at 45 has dropped to 43.5 following moderate support to the under (53%).

The Vegas Whispers FREE PLAY for Monday is a PLAYER PROPOSITION wager on MIN RB Dalvin Cook Allen OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-130) which can still be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. Game plan will most likely dictate that the Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will utilize Cook out of the backfield in the passing game. The game-changing Cook has become more involved in the passing game of late and has surpassed this total in 4 of his last 5 games. The Bears have allowed five opposing running backs to easily surpass this total in nine games.

VEGAS WHISPERS PLAY: MIN RB Dalvin Cook Allen OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

VEGAS WHISPERS NFL YTD: 50-38-1 ATS

