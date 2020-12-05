2020 Week 13 NFL Top Props

If you are a fantasy football manager whose team did not qualify for the playoffs, you can still have some action if you turn your attention to the prop betting market. Prop bets are fun and can be a potentially very profitable way to stay in the game. Here are some of my favorite prop bets for Week 13 in the NFL.

Bet your favorite NFL prop bets this week at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 13 Prop Bets

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Minnesota Vikings

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars RB - Over 77.5 (-112) Rushing Yards

In a year where most rookie running backs did not live up to expectations, Robinson has been a true gem; currently third in the NFL in rushing yards on the season. Jacksonville only has one win on the season, they never have a positive game script on their side but Robinson stills averages 17 carries a game. In the two games, this season where Robinson received exactly 17 carries he rushed for 75 and 73 rushing yards.

The Jaguars are a +10 underdog vs. the Vikings this weekend, and Jacksonville is 3-1 ATS in their last four games, and 5-5 ATS as underdogs this season, Jacksonville should play the Vikings close,so Robinson should get more than 17 carries. The Minnesota Vikings give up an average of 120 yards per game vs opposing running backs, Robinson should be able to hit this over if the Jaguars are not getting blown out.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints WR - Over 4.5 (-155) Receptions

If you invested in Michael Thomas in the first round of your fantasy football draft, there is a good chance that your team is struggling. After coming off a historic season last year, Thomas may be the biggest bust in fantasy spending most of this season plagued by injury and disciplinary problems.

This weekend Thomas and the Saints travel to Atlanta to face their division rival Falcons. Taysom Hill will be the quarterback for the Saints again this week, and when these two teams met a couple of weeks ago, Thomas had his best game of the season; finishing with nine receptions for 104 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Saints as a 3-point favorite in this contest, and a close game will lead to more chances for Thomas. He has given the Falcons trouble in his last three games with 28 total receptions.

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers QB - Over 0.5 (+100) Interceptions

Justin Herbert will go down as one of the big stories of the 2020 NFL season. His play in his rookie campaign has been fantastic.

Herbert has passed for over 300 yards in five different games, he has seven multiple passing touchdown games, and on the season he has 23 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

This week Herbert will get his first crack at Bill Belichick, who has been known to give young quarterbacks fits. The New England Patriots defense has recorded 14 interceptions on the season, and as of late, Herbert has done a great job at not turning the ball over. This week, however, I think he lets one slip away.

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears RB - Over 61.5 (-124) Rushing Yards

David Montgomery is coming off his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. I'm not a fan of Montgomery's game; in fact, I think he is a very boring running back. With all of that being said, I do like him to go over his rushing total this week. The Bears are at home against a Lions team that looks like they have quit. When these two teams met earlier this season Montgomery carried the ball 13 times for 64 yards. The Lions have struggled all season long vs opposing running backs. Opposing rushing attacks average over 130 yards a game vs the Lions, that's fourth-highest in the NFL. Here's hoping that Montgomery can carry over some of the good play from his last game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets

Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders, WR - Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+210)

It's always a good idea to pick on the New York Jets when you are trying to hit a bet. There are a few Raiders that I like to score against the Jets this week, and while I can't bet them all (see Darren Waller, Devontae Booker, Hunter Renfrow), I'll turn to Agholor to hit paydirt.

Agholor leads the Raiders in receiving touchdowns this season, and has a pattern of scoring a touchdown in every other game. This would be the touchdown week and DraftKings is offering great odds for him.

As far as the Jets go, I think they put up a fight this week. The defense won't stop the Raiders from having their way, but I think the offense will put up some numbers, Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims has 23 targets in his last three games, he is +225 to score this week, I think that's worth a sprinkle.

Bet these numbers now at DraftKings Sportsbook

SI PRO members receive betting information in real-time directly on our Discord chat. So far this year, the "Vegas Whispers" NFL plays are 55-42-1 against the spread!

Become an SI PRO member and get full access to betting AND DFS content and start winning today!