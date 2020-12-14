NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown for Ravens vs. Browns

Heading into the Week 14 finale, for the first time in over a month, sports bettors secured a winning week against sportsbooks around the country. Favorites went 8-6 ATS on Sunday. However, several upsets that burned bettors included the Eagles (+8), Bears (+2), Broncos (+4.5) and Washington (+3) over the Saints, Texans, Panthers and 49ers, respectively.

In addition, sportsbooks also beat NFL bettors in Week 14 when the Green Bay Packers (-9) burned many square bettors as they came out on the winning side against the Lions but failed to cover against the spread.

Overall, favorites found a way to get the job done led by the Chiefs (-7), Tampa Bay (-7), Seahawks (-16) and Cowboys (-3). The Chiefs, Seahawks and Buccaneers were easily the most teased and parlayed teams in all wagers on Sunday.

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, the ‘under-takers’ had a huge weekend going 10-4 against the number. Four games still found a way to surpass 50 or more points, with Indianapolis and Las Vegas leading the way tied with 71 combined points.

Later tonight, NFL fans will get treated to the Baltimore Ravens (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS) traveling to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns (9-3 SU; 5-7 ATS). The Ravens are 3-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 45.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Moneyline: BAL (-175) | CLE (+150)

Spread: BAL -3 (-112) | CLE +3 (-109)

Total: 45.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 45.5 (-110)

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Game Info: Monday December 14, 2020 8:15 pm ET / 5:15pm PT | ESPN

The Browns are on a four-game winning streak and will be out for revenge after suffering a 38-6 loss to the Ravens back in Week 1. Additionally, they will look to further cement their first playoff berth in nearly two decades when they take to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium later tonight. The Ravens, who have been hit hard by COVID-19, are fighting for their postseason lives after getting off to a 5-1 start only to see their season go in the opposite direction - going 2-4 SU over their last six games.

Despite sitting with an impressive 9-3 record, Baker Mayfield and the Browns have burned many of their backers at the betting windows. In fact, Cleveland has only covered twice in its last seven games (2-5 ATS) against the number. In addition, Baltimore has dominated the series of late going 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in the last 10 games with their bitter division rival.

Nearly 57% of the all money to come in on the Monday Night contest has come in support of the Browns who have seen reverse line movement now becoming 3-point underdogs after opening as 1.5-point ‘dogs last week in Vegas. The total which opened in Vegas at 48 is also witnessing ‘reverse steam’ as (59%) of the money is on the over, yet the total has dropped down to 45.5.

