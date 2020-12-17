Week 15 Thursday Night Football Sharp Betting Preview: Chargers vs. Raiders

After crushing the sportsbooks through the first 13 weeks of Thursday NFL action, the Vegas Whispers sharps will now look to improve upon their 13-2 wagering record on mid-week highlighted games. The matchup will kick off from Allegiant Stadium when the Los Angeles Chargers (4-9 SU; 6-7 ATS) travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders (7-6 SU; 7-6 ATS). The Raiders are currently 3.5-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 53 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, have continued their torrid streak in Week 13 NFL action going 11-5 ATS last 16 released games and now stand at 61-46-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. In NCAA Football, the Vegas Whispers official plays currently sit at 24-20 ATS on the season, with NCAA basketball’s respected information off to a blistering start to the 2020 campaign at 30-18-3 ATS. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, currently stands at an amazing 199-86-6 (70%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members!

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Moneyline: Los Angeles (+165) | Las Vegas (-195)

Spread: LAC+3.5 (-110) | LVR -3.5 (-110)

Total: 53 Over: (-113) | Under: 53 (-108)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Game Info: Thursday December 15, 2020 8:20pm ET / 5:20am PT | NFL Network

According to my Vegas sources, nearly 71 percent of all wagers to come in on the game have come in support of Raiders. The line, which opened at 3-points in favor of the Raiders last week, has ticked up slightly to Las Vegas as 3.5-point home underdogs. The total which opened in Vegas at 55 is displaying reverse line movement as 54% of the money is on the over yet the total has dropped down to 53 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chargers have become a team to fade after absolutely crushing their backers; going 1-6 ATS over their last seven games. On the other hand, Derek Carr and the Raiders have gone 4-3 SU and ATS over their last seven games, but are also another difficult team to trust at the betting window. The Raiders have recently going 0-3 ATS over their last three games!

In terms of player proposition wagers, I would look to target Raiders TE Darren Waller. Last year's breakout tight end has turned 27 targets into 20 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. DraftKings Sportsbook has Waller’s receptions set at 6.5 (-134) and his receiving yards at 62.5 (-125).

Back in Week 9, Waller posted five receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles secondary in the first matchup with their AFC West rival. Waller’s any-time touchdown market of +150, is attractive, considering the fifth-year player has scored three touchdowns in his last four games and will now be facing a Chargers defense that has allowed the third most touchdowns (9) to opposing tight ends.

For any official Vegas Whispers plays, as well as any other player proposition wagers that could emerge, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO!

VEGAS WHISPERS NFL YTD: 61-46-1 ATS

***

--

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps have crushed the sportsbooks, going 7-0 ATS and the information is currently 61-46-1 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday Night, the sharps are 13-2 ATS in their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units and is currently 24-20 ATS on NCAA College Football for all SIPRO members.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.