Week 15 NFL: Top Player Prop Bets - Taking the OVER on Cam Newton Rushing Yards

Time to hop into some of my favorite prop bets this week via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet your favorite NFL prop bets this week at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton Over 63.5 Total Receiving Yards (-112)

Is it possible that T.Y. Hilton can be one of the season's biggest disappointments and comeback player of the year within the same season? Hilton had a terrible start to the year. Fantasy football managers benched him then eventually cut him. I said on the record that he was washed up. Maybe my words inspired him because he has been red hot for the past three weeks. He has over 80 receiving yards in every game in that span, and he has four touchdown receptions. This week he gets his favorite opponent, the Houston Texans. Hilton has destroyed them throughout his career. Two weeks ago vs. Houston, Hilton had eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. This week he should easily clear his yardage prop.

MORE GAMBLING: Week 15 Gambling Hub

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa Under 224.5 Passing Yards (-125)

Tua has had his ups and downs to start his NFL career, more ups than down if you ask me. This weekend, he will get one of his toughest tests of the season: Bill Belichick. The New England headmaster is notorious for giving young quarterbacks fits. Last week the Pats defense held Jared Goff to 137 passing yards. Two weeks ago, Justin Herbert threw for 209 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three weeks ago, Kyler Murray threw for 170 yards and an interception. Tua has only thrown one pick this year, but he will throw at least one this week, and he will pass for fewer than 200 yards.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

David Montgomery Total Rushing Yards Over 60.5 (-112)

Let me find out David Montgomery is going to lead his fantasy football managers to fantasy championships. Montgomery is playing the best football of his career over the last three weeks. He has two games of over 100 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He is also involved in the Bears passing game more than he has ever been. This week Montgomery gets his first crack at the Viking defense. The Vikings give up close to 120 rushing yards per contest; that's in the bottom half of the NFL. This will not be an easy over for Montgomery, but I think he will get there.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Hurts Total Rushing Yards Over 57.5 (-112)

Jalen Hurts did well in his first pro start last week. He threw the ball for 167 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He ran the ball 18 times for 106 yards, and the Eagles beat the Saints, so Hurts even got a win, something that has not been easy to do in Philly this season. Hurts has run the ball well this season, even in spot duty, before being named the Eagles starter. Hurts has 35 carries on the season for 188 yards; that's over 5 yards a pop. Look for the Eagles offense to call at least 10 designed runs for Hurts. If they do that, he should get over the total was ease.

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Cam Newton Total Rushing Yards Over 40.5

Earlier in this article, when I spoke about Tagovailoa struggling this week vs. the Pats defense, I hope no one thought that that was exclusive to just him. Cam Newton, who is healthy, has struggled to move the ball through the air this season. Newton's 2,172 passing yards ranks 26th in the NFL. Newton has been able to make some plays in the running game. The Patriots come into this game as a two-point underdog. If oddsmakers think the Pats will be close in this game, it will be because of the Patriots' defense and Newton's legs. Newton has six games with over 40 yards rushing this season, including a 75-yard outing vs. the Dolphins in Week 1.

Bet these numbers now at DraftKings Sportsbook

SI PRO members receive betting information in real-time directly on our Discord chat.

Become an SI PRO member and get full access to betting AND DFS content and start winning today!