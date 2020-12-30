The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Wednesday, December 30 Slate Bets, Plays, Props & More

There are six games on the NBA schedule for us to wager on this evening. Once again, this will be a hard night to handicap. The Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks meet up in Brooklyn. This will be Atlanta's first big test of the season. Memphis plays Boston in their first game post-Ja Morant injury, The Trail Blazers and Clippers renew their rivalry from this summer in the bubble. Those are the games I will not be betting on.

Best Bets

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs (+6.0)

The Spurs and the Lakers meet tonight in San Antonio in what I think will be a very competitive game. This will be my first time watching this Lakers team. I told you guys earlier I'm not particularly eager to bet on Lakers games because they are always high-profile. nationally-televised games. Those are the games where you are most likely to find shaded or bloated lines. With the Nets, Bucks, and Mavericks all playing in the same window, I can enjoy and bet on a Lakers game that won't have much fanfare. The Spurs are 2-1 on the young season, but they are 3-0 ATS--that's what I care about!

What has really impressed me with the Spurs is the play of some of the younger players. Dejounte Murray has been excellent, averaging 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists through the first three games. If he keeps it up, he can be in the league's most improved player conversation.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Keldon Johnson is also balling this season. He is averaging 14 points per game to go along with 8 boards and 2 assists. The young players give the Spurs a new look, and they mesh perfectly with veterans DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. San Antonio will get their toughest test of the young season tonight when they square up with the champs. Not only are they hosting the Lakers, but they are getting them coming off a loss. I like the Spurs to be competitive in this game. Asking for a straight-up win is a lot, but I like them to cover the spread.

Best Bet: Spurs +6

Best Bet Record: (3-5)

Target Lines

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat (+6)

I know you guys are thinking this dude is hard-headed. I can't possibly be going back to the Heat after the Bucks just cut them up less than 24 hours ago! You damn right, I am. The Bucks will be at full strength tonight, and the Heat will be down Jimmy Butler again, and I'm still going with Miami. Why, you may ask? Well, because when teams get blown out, the next time they play, the line gets inflated. They play better and cover the number. It's just that simple. Peep this: this line opened up at Bucks -6, and all the money is on the Bucks, yet the line has not moved. Bookmakers don't want to give the Heat better odds.

Target: Heat +6

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks Total: 225

If you think this game will be some kind of showdown between LaMelo Ball and Luka Doncic, think again. Ball doesn't even play 20 minutes per game. He is still learning the ropes of the NBA. The total on this game opened up at 223.5 and has been bet up to 225. The Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets are not high-scoring teams. The Hornets average around 109 points per game, while Dallas, even with the Clippers' blowout, average around 113 points. When you look at these two teams' Over/Under numbers on the season, you see that they are both 1-2 to the under. That's why I will take the under in this one.

Target: Under 225

