The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, January 6th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Wednesday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and more.

Tonight we have a big 11-game slate to get after on a Wednesday night. The Celtics are in Miami for a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals. The 76ers try to extend their winning streak to five when they host the Wizards. The Atlanta Hawks look to get back into the win column vs the Hornets, and Golden State has a tough nationally televised game vs the Clippers. Those are just some of the key matchups on tonight's big slate.

NBA Best Bets - Wednesday, January 6th

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers (-2.0) Total: 224.5

The 5-2 Pacers face their second Western Conference opponent of the season when they host the Houston Rockets. The Pacers have played in a ton of close games this season and have been impressive going 5-2 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Rockets enter this game coming off a 13-point home loss to the Mavericks. The Rockets only have two wins on the season, both over the Sacramento Kings and have no road victories on the season. Indiana comes in as a two-point favorite, and both teams will have most of their key players tonight.

I don't see how the Rockets can hang with the Pacers. Right now both teams are attracting around 50% of the spread bets but the Rockets are heavily favored on the moneyline. That's certainly interesting, but it could just be bettors looking to get in on the plus money. I think the Pacers get a five or six point victory tonight.

Best Bet: Pacers -2

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns (-3.0) Total: 218.5

The Phoenix aren't sneaking up on anyone this season after going 8-0 in the bubble. They added some veteran leadership in Chris Paul and have started the season with a 5-2 record. I think the Suns are for real. They have been great on defense only allowing 100 points per game, making them the best defensive unit in the league.

The Raptors are not playing well with just a single victory on the season, and they just got blown out by the Celtics. Toronto is 1-5 straight up and 1-5 ATS. Additionally, the Raptors are averaging 106 points per game, making them one of the worst scoring teams in the league. As Kyle Lowry recently said the Raptors have lost their swagger. Toronto to their credit has played better on offense as of late but the Suns are tough on defense. I like the Suns to lay the points but my best bet is under the total of 218.5

Best Bet: Under 218.5

Best Bet Record: 3-8-0 ATS - This will improve trust me

Targeted Matchups and Props

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors (+1) Total: 232

The Golden State Warriors have done a good job of getting some victories after a very poor start to the season, Steph Curry is lighting it up and it’s a celebration in the Bay Area, but before the party really gets rolling here come the big bad Clippers. This will be a nationally televised game so of course, money is coming in on the Warriors. Paul George could be out for the Clippers tonight but I don't think it will matter, the Clippers do not lose back to back games. I like them to lay the number despite the sharp money coming in on Golden State.

The Pick: Clippers -1

NBA League Pass Daily Rankings

1. Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers - Pacers O.G. Quinn Buckner does a great job breaking down the game.

2. Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers - I think the Wizards can put up a fight and make this interesting.

3. Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks - Will the new-look Knicks stay hot.

4. Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks - Trae Young looks to get the hawks back on track

5. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram could get a scare from the young Thunder.