Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, January 11th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and more.

What was supposed to be an eight-game NBA slate to start the week has been reduced to a seven-game slate.

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans game was postponed due to the Mavericks not being able to field a full team because of health and safety protocols. We won't get to see Zion and Luka on the court tonight, but there is still plenty of NBA action for those watching hoops along with the National Championship game.

For the Atlanta Hawks, things were all good just a week ago, but now they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak as they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers. There is only one game with two teams with records over .500 in Orlando where the Magic host the Bucks; too bad the Magic are beat up right now.

NBA Best Bets - Monday, January 11th

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets (-4.5) Total: 212

What a time to be alive with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets giving their respective fan bases something to cheer about for a change. Both teams enter tonight's games 5-5 straight up and 5-5 ATS. The Knicks are on the second night of a back-to-back as they look to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Hornets are winners of three games in a row.

The Knicks are playing strong defense and leaning on veteran Julius Randle. Charlotte is getting balanced scoring from Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, and with Lamelo Ball getting more playing time the results are starting to show up in the box score. Over the weekend he became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double, all of this sets the stage for what will be a one-possession game. I think the Knicks will have enough to cover the number.

Best Bet: Knicks +4.5

Best Bet Record: 4-9 ATS - This will improve trust me

Targeted Matchups and Props

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers (+2.5) Total: 207

The Cavs started the season pretty hot, but have cooled off since injuries slowed their young backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. Garland has already been ruled out for tonight and Sexton is questionable. We can only back the Cavs at full strength.

The Pick: Grizzlies -2.5

The Prop: Kyle Anderson 3 Pointers Made OVER 1.5

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards (+5.5) Total: 231

The Suns are playing their fourth straight road game tonight. Washington is on yet another losing streak, but Bradley Beal is cooking. After taking a night off due to health and safety concerns, Beal will return to the lineup for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is out for Washington, but the league's leading scorer should cook again.

The Prop: Bradley Beal over 33.5

