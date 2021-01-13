Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, January 13th

Tonight was supposed to be a 10-game NBA slate, but we only have seven games due to NBA coronavirus protocols. The seven we do have are not very appealing for NBA bettors. The Jazz-Wizards, Magic-Celtics & Hawks-Suns matchups have been canceled. It may be a bit of an inconvenience, but safety remains the priority this season.

NBA Best Bets - Wednesday, January 13th

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (+8) Total: 218

The Lakers are in Oklahoma City tonight for their third straight road game. So far, they are 3-0 on this road trip. Anthony Davis could miss the game tonight. The Thunder are in a rebuilding season, but they have been tough. They show up and don't back down every night. The Thunder do not have any home wins this season, and they are only 1-3 ATS at home. It's tough to back them on a night when the Lakers come to town, but that's exactly what I'm doing. I don't think the Thunder will win the game, but they will keep it close and cover the number on a night when the books will need them.

Best Bet: Thunder +8

Overall Record: 7-12 ATS (This will improve, trust me!)

There are two nationally televised games on the schedule this evening.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

In the early game, the Brooklyn Nets head across town to face the New York Knicks. If NY fans were allowed to be in the stands, this would have been a great atmosphere. Yet even without fans, I expect these crosstown rivals to really get after it. The Nets are the better team, and they are a -5.5 favorite. It would be difficult to bet against them, but I anticipate that the Knicks will show up. I can see them ending their three-game losing streak; however, this is a stay-away spot for me.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

In the late game, New Orleans will be without Zion Williamson when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Pels are on a three-game losing streak. To their credit, they've been competitive in all three games. Of note, they were also the favorites in all three games. Tonight they are the underdogs, and thus, it's much easier to back the Pelicans. The Clippers are only 2-3 ATS in home games this season. I will place a wager on the Pelicans to cover the number.

