The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, January 20th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Wednesday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and more.

The NBA is back with a big, beautiful 10-game slate tonight with two nationally televised games. The first catches my attention as Eastern Conference rivals when the Celtics head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Boston will be without Jayson Tatum tonight, and while I won't be wagering on this game, I do lean toward Philadelphia covering the spread at home.

As for other notable action in the Association, the Suns are in Houston to face the new-look Rockets, and Kyrie Irving is scheduled to make his return for the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland tonight. If Darius Garland and Collin Sexton play, I like the Cavs plus the points AND the over.

--

NBA Betting Plays - Wednesday, January 20th

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers (+1) Total: 218

Both the Mavericks and the Pacers come into tonight's game with injury concerns. Myles Turner is out for the Pacers while Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith are both expected out for Dallas. Both teams also have players that are questionable. This game opened up with the Pacers as 1-point favorites, and the majority of tickets are backing the Mavericks now they are the favorites. Dallas has not played as well as people expected they would this season, but with Kristaps Prozingis back that should start to turn around.

Indiana despite recent struggles has played well this year. Both of these teams are above .500 against the spread (ATS), although the Mavericks are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, they were just stomped by the Raptors on Monday. This will likely be a one-possession game and I'm going to ride with the home team Pacers.

The Pick: Pacers +1

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves (+3.5) Total: 216.5

Thankfully we don't have to watch the games that we wager, because this is going to be a tough watch. Both Orlando and Minnesota are missing key pieces of their respective rotations right now. Orlando, the "favorite" in this game, is on a six-game losing streak. Minnesota is 1-10 straight up in their last nine games. In 20 combined games, these teams have five ATS wins; what a "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" show.

The total in this game opened up at 219, but money is coming in on the over but the line is tumbling. I'm not sure both of these teams will score over 100 points, give me the under.

The Pick: Under 216

The Peoples' Parlay

It was just yesterday that a certain sportsbook director told me he loves to see parlays. I say that to tell you these bets are more for fun, be careful with your units, bet with your head not over your head.

Philadelphia 76ers moneyline -200

Phoenix Suns moneyline -210

San Antonio Spurs moneyline -106

ODDS: +333

I hope the Warriors don't blow up another one of my parlays...

Overall Record: 13-15 ATS - This will improve trust me

NBA League Pass Nightly Rankings

1. Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Kyrie Irving back and Austin Carr on the call for Cleveland, too bad we New Yorkers will be blacked out.

2. San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors - This should be a goodie, just like old times.

3. Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers - Luka Doncic vs Domantas Sabonis

4. Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers - Ja Morant vs Damian Lillard " 12 Back, Ya Heard Me"

5. Sacramento Kings vs L.A. Clippers - Upset Alert

Basketball Card Investing

If you are in the basketball card investing hobby, I would be looking to pick up an Isaiah Roby rookie card. Roby was drafted last season by the Dallas Mavericks and this year he is doing work for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Currently, his Panini Prizm Rookie Card is going for about seven dollars.

