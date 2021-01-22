The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown (Friday, Jan. 22)

SI.com
NBA
Are the Mavericks Real Contenders with the Return of Kristaps Porzingis?
The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, January 22nd

SI Gambling's Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and more.
Enough with the small NBA slates! We have a big 11-game slate to sweat tonight. 

NOTES

Boston and Philadelphia are back at it in The City of Brotherly Love. The Brooklyn Nets look to rebound from their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as they meet again. Brooklyn may be without Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets close the night in what should be a very entertaining contest.

NBA Betting Plays - Friday, January 22nd

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets (-3) Total: 228

The first game of the night features a pair of young and exciting Eastern Conference teams. The Hornets enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak while the visiting Bulls have won two games in a row. Both of these teams have been off almost all week, so they should be well-rested. Cody Zeller is expected to rejoin the Hornets lineup tonight. The Bulls are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league, but they play very little defense. Chicago has allowed opponents to average 120 points per game. There should be a ton of scoring in this one, plus I can see this game going to overtime.

The Pick: Over 228

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons (-3) Total: 215.5

This is another game in the early slate. Unlike the Bulls and Hornets, this game will not feature a ton of scoring. The Rockets come into this game on a three-game losing streak, and they have a ton of injury concerns. The Pistons tend to play games to the over. They are 8-6 to the over. Houston, on the other hand, plays to the under. The Rockets will struggle to get to 100 points, while the Pistons should barely get over 100. This game opened up at 218 and has tumbled down to 215.5

The Pick: Under 215.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs (+2.5) Total: 222

The Spurs let me down earlier this week when the Golden State Warriors blew them out. The Mavericks are coming off a very good road win over the Pacers. I feel like if the results were reversed, the Spurs would be the favorite, so I sense some recency bias in this number. San Antonio are the healthier team going into tonight's game. I like them when they are at full strength, so I'm taking the 2.5 points, and I'm dropping on the money line.

The Pick: Spurs +2.5

Overall Record: 14-17 ATS - This will improve, trust me!

