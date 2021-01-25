The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, January 25th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

We have 11 games on the slate to start the NBA betting week with five of the games on the second end of a back-to-back. The nationally televised games feature the Brooklyn Nets hosting the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Golden State Warriors. Jayson Tatum is likely to make his return for the Celtics this evening in their game versus the Bulls.

NBA Betting Plays - Monday, January 25th

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic (-1) Total: 212.5

The Hornets and Magic are running it back after yesterday's exciting contest. The Hornets were successful in laying a two-point spread yesterday, yet Orlando is the one point favorite today. In yesterday's game, Gordon Hayward scored 39 points to lead the Hornets to a clutch three-point victory. Aaron Gordon did not play for the Magic yesterday and he is questionable for tonight, as long as Gordon Hayward does not go off for another 39, the Magic should get the win tonight.

The Pick: Orlando Magic -1

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks (+1.5) Total: 223

The Nuggets and the Mavericks meet tonight in Dallas for the second time this season with Dallas grabbing the overtime victory in the first game. The Nuggets are playing very good basketball right now; they are 7-3 straight up, have won four of their last five against the spread (ATS) and enter tonight's game with no injury concerns,

Dallas opened up this game as a one point favorite. Public money came in on Luka Doncic and the Mavs, yet the number went in the opposite direction. This makes the Mavericks a 1.5-point home underdog, but also makes them a trendy underdog tonight. You know how we do with trendy dogs? We fade them.

The Pick: Denver Nuggets -1.5

Overall Record: 16-18 ATS - This will improve trust me

The People's Parlay for Monday, January 25th

+470 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Under 213 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers - Thunder +5.5 Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls - Boston Celtics moneyline (-175)

NBA League Pass Daily Rankings

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers - King James back in the land vs a fun Cavs team. Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic - Should be a fun one-possession game. Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks - Jokic vs Doncic. MVP candidates battle in Big D. Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers - Upset Alert

