SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Way Too Early Picks for MVP
The Crossover: Way Too Early Picks for MVP

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, January 25th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.
Author:
Publish date:

We have 11 games on the slate to start the NBA betting week with five of the games on the second end of a back-to-back. The nationally televised games feature the Brooklyn Nets hosting the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Golden State Warriors. Jayson Tatum is likely to make his return for the Celtics this evening in their game versus the Bulls.

Want even more betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are red-hot on all released plays.

Sign up for SI Fantasy PRO and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

SI-BUTTON-JOIN-THE-CLUB

NBA Betting Plays - Monday, January 25th

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic (-1) Total: 212.5

The Hornets and Magic are running it back after yesterday's exciting contest. The Hornets were successful in laying a two-point spread yesterday, yet Orlando is the one point favorite today. In yesterday's game, Gordon Hayward scored 39 points to lead the Hornets to a clutch three-point victory. Aaron Gordon did not play for the Magic yesterday and he is questionable for tonight, as long as Gordon Hayward does not go off for another 39, the Magic should get the win tonight.

The Pick: Orlando Magic -1

BET HORNETS vs. MAGIC at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks (+1.5) Total: 223

The Nuggets and the Mavericks meet tonight in Dallas for the second time this season with Dallas grabbing the overtime victory in the first game. The Nuggets are playing very good basketball right now; they are 7-3 straight up, have won four of their last five against the spread (ATS) and enter tonight's game with no injury concerns, 

Dallas opened up this game as a one point favorite. Public money came in on Luka Doncic and the Mavs, yet the number went in the opposite direction. This makes the Mavericks a 1.5-point home underdog, but also makes them a trendy underdog tonight. You know how we do with trendy dogs? We fade them.

The Pick: Denver Nuggets -1.5

BET NUGGETS vs. MAVERICKS at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

Overall Record: 16-18 ATS - This will improve trust me

The People's Parlay for Monday, January 25th

+470 via DraftKings Sportsbook

  1. Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Under 213
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers - Thunder +5.5
  3. Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls - Boston Celtics moneyline (-175)

NBA League Pass Daily Rankings

  1. Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers - King James back in the land vs a fun Cavs team.
  2. Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic - Should be a fun one-possession game.
  3. Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks - Jokic vs Doncic. MVP candidates battle in Big D.
  4. Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers - Upset Alert

BET THESE GAMES AND PROPS AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK AND GET A DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $1,000

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15476567
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, January 25th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

University of Michigan logo
College

Michigan Athletes Ask to Lift Two-Week Sports Shutdown

The suspension started on Sunday after athletes on several teams tested positive for the new B.1.1.7 COVID1-19 variant.

adam-ottavino-yankees-red-sox-trade
Play
MLB

Yankees Trade Adam Ottavino to Red Sox

Ottavino struggled in the shortened 2020 season, posting a 5.89 ERA in 24 games.

astros-team
Play
MLB

How Should We Feel About the Astros in 2021? It's Complicated

Are the Astros World Series contenders? Are they a losing team going the wrong way? Are they as hateable as they once were?

Jan 19, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors (15) during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor Podcast: Zion's Next Steps, Nash's Learning Curve and More

Will Portland survive CJ McCollum's injury? Does Stan Van Gundy need to shuffle the Pelicans lineup? The Open Floor Podcast discusses those topics and more.

Leeds-United-49ers
Play
Soccer

NFL's 49ers Increase Their Stake in Leeds United

The San Francisco 49ers will take a greater role in the running of Leeds after raising their stake to 37%.

General view of Tampa's Raymond James Stadium
Play
Wrestling

WWE Fans Returning to the Stands for ‘WrestleMania 37’

“Our heartbeat is in the stands,” WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque says.

Shaka Smart after a play while coaching the Texas Longhorns
Play
College Basketball

Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart Tests Positive for COVID-19

Texas assistant K.T. Turner will serve as acting head coach