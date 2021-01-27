The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - (Wed., January 27)

SI.com
What Is Wrong With Russell Westbrook?
The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, January 27th

SI Gambling's Corey Parson breaks down his Wednesday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props, and more.
We have a big 12-game slate NBA slate tonight that starts at 7 p.m. ET. Even though there are 12 games, this is a pretty tough slate to handicap. The favorites look like the right side in most of tonight's game, but as we know, underdogs find a way to win every night in the association.

Tonight's marquee matchup features the Los Angeles Lakers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Philadelphia is a 9-1 straight up at home this season, while the Lakers are 9-0 straight up on the road. This game could very well be an NBA Finals preview. I'm not betting on this game, but if I were, I would take the +3.5 with the 76ers.

NBA Betting Plays - Wednesday, January 27th

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic (-1) Total: 224

The Kings are in Orlando tonight for their first game since Friday, January 22nd. The Kings have not been impressive this season. They are 6-10 straight up and 6-10 ATS. The Kings only have one road victory this season. They have lost four of their last five games. The Magic are 8-10 on the season and 9-9 ATS. What I have noticed about the Magic is that they play their best basketball when Evan Fournier is healthy. Orlando comes into tonight's game about as healthy as they have been all season. I think they score an easy victory.

The Pick: Orlando Magic -1

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat (+6) Total: 219.5

The Denver Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Tonight they bring their four-game winning streak into South Beach to face a crippled Miami Heat squad. Miami is a wreck right now. They have lost three games in a row and 7 of their last 10. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro will be out yet again this evening. Miami will get healthy and turn the corner at some point, but they could be easy pickings for the red hot Nuggets tonight.

The Pick: Denver Nuggets -6

Player Props

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns - Mikal Bridges Over 14.5 Total Points (-110)

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Jerami Grant Over 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+100)

Overall Record: 18-18 ATS- This will improve, trust me

Line Movement

  • Kings vs. Magic Total: 221.5 up to 224
  • Bucks vs. Raptors Total: 223.5 up to 228
  • Celtics vs.  Spurs Total: 225 down to 223
  • Thunder vs. Suns Point Spread: 
    • Phoenix -6.5 to Phoenix -7.5
    • Total: 220.5 down to 216
  • Mavericks vs. Jazz Total: 225 down to 222
  • Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Spread: Golden State -7.5 up to -9

