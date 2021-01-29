Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, January 29th

Another big night in NBA action on deck, and just like earlier this week we have another tough slate to deal with. Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid, Lonzo Ball, and O.G. Anunoby are the injuries that we need to keep an eye on for tonight. Also, after looking doubtful for tonight, both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are still considered questionable.

The final game on the slate is the night's main attraction. The Utah Jazz will look to win their 11th game in a row when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is on a three-game losing streak, they have not played well to start the season, and it's showing in the MVP odds, Luka Doncic was the MVP favorite to start the season at the DraftKings Sportsbook, well now LeBron James at +400 is the favorite, Luka and Joel Embiid are next at +550, while Kevin Durant is hanging around at +600. If Donovan Mitchell sits for the Jazz I like Dallas to cover the number.

Want even more betting plays and alerts in real-time? The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are red-hot on all released plays.

Sign up for SI Fantasy PRO and receive real-time updates for all Vegas Whispers information!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

NBA Betting Plays - Friday, January 29th

ODDS AVAILABLE AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks (+1) Total: 209

The Cavs and the Knicks meet tonight for the third time this season with each team having a win. Both games were in Cleveland, but tonight they play at the world's most famous arena. The Knicks are coming off a tough road trip where they lost three of four games. Meanwhile, the last time Cleveland played they blew out the Pistons. I can see both of these young Eastern Conference teams being in the play-in game mix.

As far as tonight, I'm backing the Cavs. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton have really turned it up a notch this season. Ultimately, I see a close game, but the Cavs will have too much offense for the Knicks.

The Pick: Cavaliers -1

BET CAVS VS. KNICKS AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

Los Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic (+4) Total: 213.5

For some odd reason, I keep running to the window to back the Orlando Magic. Tonight they host the Clippers who are playing the second night of a back-to-back. This will also be the Clippers' third straight road game and may not have both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Even though they let me down versus the Kings earlier this week, I’m laying the number with Orlando. We have also seen some reverse steam hit this number; driving it up from -2 to -4.

The Pick: Magic +4

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs (+4.5) Total: 221.5

The Spurs and Nuggets in San Antonio this evening could very well be the most intriguing game on the slate. Denver has won five straight games and are healthy coming into tonight's contest. San Antonio has won two games in a row, and the last time they hit the floor they upset the Boston Celtics. Denver is playing very well right now, but tonight will be their fifth straight road game. We just saw the Lakers lose their fifth straight road game last night in Detroit. This is a tough schedule spot for the Nuggets, and I expect the Spurs to take advantage of it.

The Pick: Spurs +4.5

Overall Record: 21-22 ATS

The People's Parlay - Friday, January 29th

(Odds via Draftings Sportsbook +243)

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Over 230 -114 Brooklyn Nets Moneyline - 455 Toronto Raptors Moneyline -210

Updated Player Awards Futures Favorites