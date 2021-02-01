The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, February 1st

A new week of betting on the NBA is upon us with 10 games on the slate. The nationally televised feature matchup takes place in Dallas where the Mavericks host the Suns. Dallas needs to start playing better soon if they plan on being a contender in the West. At the rate they are going, they will not even make the playoffs. Oddly enough I do think they will win tonight. Anyways, enough on the Mavericks; let's hop into tonight's slate.

NBA Betting Plays - Monday, February 1st

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks (+5.5) Total: 218

Tonight the Lakers will play their seventh straight road game, which feels like some kind of record. I can't remember a team being on the road this long when their home arena is not being used for outside purposes. The Lakers last played at the Staples Center on MLK Day on January 18th. The tour continues as they stop in Atlanta to face the Hawks. Atlanta has gotten back on track as of late having won five of their last seven games and three wins in a row ATS. The Hawks will be without De'Andre Hunter tonight, who is resting with a knee injury. The Lakers are 0-4 ATS in their last four games, and I like Atlanta to make this a close game. They should cover the number and could possibly pull off the upset.

The Pick: Hawks +5.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers (-5.5) Total: 218.5

"My Cleveland Cavaliers" have not been playing their best basketball as of late with only one victory in their last five games. Tonight they will look to avenge last night's loss to the Timberwolves as the venue changes to "The Land." The Timberwolves caught the Cavs slipping last night, but the Cavs will be looking for payback this evening. Minnesota has one road victory on the season and only two ATS road wins. Additionally, this season the Timberwolves have given up 122 points per game on the road. I love the Cavs in this spot.

The Pick: Cavaliers -5.5

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder (+5) Total: 223.5

I'm willing to bet dollars to donuts that you had no clue the Rockets were on a five-game winning streak. Many wrote the Rockets off after the James Harden trade, but their new core led by John Wall and Christian Wood has been competitive in every game. The Thunder have been competitive this season as well with eight wins straight up and 10 ATS, but they only have one home victory. I like Houston to hand them another home loss tonight.

The Pick: Rockets -5