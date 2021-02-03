The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, February 3rd

We need to have a bounce-back night tonight to make up for last night's bad beats. The good news is we have a full 10-game slate to do just that. Tonight's marquee nationally televised games feature the Indiana Pacers making the trip to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks. In the late game, the Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns. The "worldwide leader" really likes to force-feed us Zion Williamson.

NBA Betting Plays - Wednesday, February 3rd

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-9) Total: 233.5

The top two teams in the Central division meet up tonight in Milwaukee. The Bucks have been very good so far this season on their home court. They are 8-2 straight up and 6-4 ATS. Milwaukee will be at full strength when they host their division rivals this evening. The Pacers have been up-and-down as of late. They just blew out the Memphis Grizzlies last night, but over their last 10 games, they are 4-6 ATS. Milwaukee has been very good this season at lying big point spreads, but they have not had to lay a big number this season vs. a team as good as the Pacers. The Bucks tend to beat up on bad teams. The Pacers, just like Milwaukee, have 12 straight up wins on the season.

The Pick: Pacers+9

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls (-3) Total: 218

The Knicks and the Bulls used to be one of the fiercest rivalries in the NBA. Those days are long gone as both teams seem to be rebuilding indefinitely. These two teams just met on Monday night, with the Bulls scoring an 8-point home victory. The Bulls only have one win in their last four games while New York has only won once in their last six games. There is no way I would touch this spread, but if you look a little deeper, you will see that there is action on the total. In the 11 games that New York has been a road underdog, the under has hit 8 times. That's a 72% clip and that's impossible to ignore.

The Pick: Under 218

League Pass Daily Rankings

Overall Record: 24-28 ATS

