The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, February 10th

With nine games on the NBA slate tonight, good times should be had especially if we can continue cashing tickets. We have gone 4-1 against the spread so far this week, so I'm feeling pretty confident.

Tonight we get a rematch of the Luka Doncic versus Trae Young battle from last week. Dallas won the previous matchup down in Atlanta, but the Mavericks despite playing better are terrible at home: 2-9 ATS on their home court.

The Charlotte Hornets are in Memphis for what should be a fun game to watch, but there is no way I can bet on it. These teams are hard to get a read on, as most young teams are.

The night's marquee matchups feature the Milwaukee Bucks against the Phoenix Suns, as well as the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn to take on the "average" Nets.

NBA Betting Plays - Wednesday, February 10th

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks (-4) Total: 232.5

The Hawks are in Dallas tonight looking to avenge their loss to the Mavericks from last week. Personally, I think Atlanta is a good spot to do so, but with De'Andre Hunter out and the Mavericks at full strength it's not a bet I'm comfortable making. I'm also not going to lay the points with Dallas. The Mavericks are 2-9 ATS at home this season.

Instead, let's turn our attention to the total. Last week when these two teams met, the closing number was 224.5, and the final score was 122-116 going well over the number; finishing at 238. Tonight that number is 232.5.

Dallas has actually gone over the total in each of their last four games so as you can imagine, the public is hitting the over heavy. The funny thing is, this line opened up at 233.5 and there's reverse steam showing that the sharp money is on the under. So why are the sharps on the under? This season the Hawks and Mavericks have played in a combined seven games where the closing total was between 230 and 235. The under has cashed in six of those seven games.

The Pick: Under 232.5

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls (-2.5) Total: 229.5

The Pelicans and the Bulls are teams heading in different directions right now. The Pelicans are winners of their last four games while Chicago has lost three of their last four. The Bulls are only 3-8 straight up at home this season, and against the number they aren't much better at 4-7. What started off as a promising season for the young Bulls has quickly turned south. Injures to Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter, and Wendall Carter have really hurt the Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans may be the healthiest team in the league and they are playing like it. Stan Van Gundy's squad is on a four-game winning streak and have beat down the Rockets, Suns, the Pacers in Indiana and also knocked off the rival Grizzlies. Even though the Pelicans are playing the second game of a back-to-back this is a very winnable game for them. As long as there are no changes in the status of their core players, I have no problem laying New Orleans as a road favorite.

The Pick: Pelicans -3.5

Overall Record: 29-30 ATS

Odds and Ends

The Raptors are playing their fifth straight road game tonight in D.C.vs the Wizards.

The Hornets are a trendy underdog vs the Grizzlies in Memphis.

The Phoenix Suns are 5-0 ATS and straight up as home underdogs this season.

