The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, February 22

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

We have a six-game NBA slate to start the week; with the only nationally televised game featuring the Washington Wizards looking to extend their four-game winning streak tonight versus the struggling Lakers at Staples Center.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are playing their seventh straight road game tonight in Oklahoma City. Miami has won each of their last two games on this trip.

Speaking of streaks, the Rockets are looking to snap their seven-game losing streak tonight at home against the scrappy Chicago Bulls.

NBA Betting Plays - Monday, February 22

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks (-5) Total: 232.5

The Grizzlies and the Mavericks are both relatively healthy coming into tonight's contest. These Southwest division rivals have both been up and down so far this season with the Mavericks playing better as of late; winners of five out of their last seven.

This game opened up with the Dallas Mavericks as a -4.5 favorite. I for one, like my bankroll so I would not lay points with Dallas on their home court. The Mavericks are 3-11 against the spread (ATS) at home this season while the Grizzlies are 7-4 ATS on the road. I'm not betting a side on this game but if I were, I would catch those points with Memphis and sprinkle on the moneyline.

The total opened up on this game at 229.5 and steamed up to the current number of 232.5. The juice indicates that 233.5 is coming, and I really hate getting the worst of the number but in this instance, I think it's justified. The Dallas Mavericks this season as a home favorite are 8-4 to the over that's a 66% cash rate. The Grizzlies as a road dog this season are 7-1 to the over, that's an 87% cash rate, I'm just going to trust the science on this one.

The Pick: Over 232.5

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns (-6) Total: 227

When I woke up this morning and saw this number, I said that's a lot of points for the Suns to be laying vs the red-hot Trail Blazers. I quickly checked to see if Damian Lillard was questionable and he was not. That's when I smiled and said I know exactly how this is going to go.

Public bettors will run to the window to back the Trail Blazers, and for the most part, the line will not move. As game time approaches the number will likely slide to 5.5, then slide to 5. That's called reverse steam, and that steam will indicate that the Trail Blazers are a trendy underdog.

You know the rest my friends; we fade trendy dogs on this side of town. Phoenix is 9-3 as a home favorite this season. The total opened up at 229.5, it dropped to 227, that line movement is correct the under is the sharp side.

The Pick: Suns -6

Overall Record: 33-36 ATS

