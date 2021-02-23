The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Tuesday, February 23

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Taco Tuesday brings us a nine-game NBA slate, and we are starting to see a bit of fatigue set in with some of the teams around the league. Since the Cavaliers' back-to-back wins over the Nets, they have gone 2–14 and are on a 10-game losing streak. They've also gone 0–12 against the spread (ATS). Yikes.

The Pistons and Magic are playing tonight, and while the total is currently 210, one of these teams will not get to 100 points.

Additionally, the Knicks host the Warriors tonight in the world's most famous arena, and for the first time this season Madison Square Garden will allow fans in the building. It will be interesting to see how the New York fans will take to this team. Tonight could be electric.

Lastly, the Wizards are on a five-game winning streak and have not lost since a bettor dropped $10,000 to win $5 million. Tonight they get a crack at the Clippers.

NBA Betting Plays - Tuesday, February 23

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets (-6.5) Total: 242

The total on this game is 242. Wow. What a time to be alive. That's like an All-Star Game total.

The Kings give up 119 points per game on average, while the Nets give up an average of 117. The scorer's table should be on fire at the Barclays Center tonight.

This game opened up at 242, and trust me it will steam up a point or two because there is really no reason to bet the under in this game. Of the 11 games this season with totals over 240, either the Nets and Kings have been in nine of them. Earlier this month, the Nets-Kings game closed at 242.5 and the final score was 136–125 for a 161 total. In those 11 games this season with a total higher than 240, the over has cashed 81% of the time.

While you're jumping on the game total, play the over on De'Aaron Fox points at 23.5 (-120) as well.

The Pick: Over 242

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors (+1.5) Total: 222

This should be a good one tonight down in Tampa, where the struggling 76ers face-off with the surging Raptors. In the early part of the season, I had the Raptors as an auto fade, but Nick Nurse has done a great job getting things turned around. Now, Toronto is ballin down in Tampa.

The Raptors have won four games in a row and seven of their last 10 games, Kyle Lowry is questionable for tonight but other than that the Raptors are in good shape.

The 76ers are scuffling right now. Injuries combined with an awful west coast road trip have them 2–4 straight up in their last six games; with only a single ATS victory in that time frame. The good news for Philadelphia is that they should be at full strength tonight as Seth Curry, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are all on track to play. Philadelphia has not been great on the road this season, going only 5-9-2 ATS away from home, but most of those losses were on this recent injury-riddled west coast trip. These two teams just met this past Sunday, with the Raptors pulling off the seven-point victory. This is a good revenge spot for the 76ers tonight.

The Pick: 76ers -1.5

Overall Record: 34-37 ATS

