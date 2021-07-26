2021 NBA Draft Betting Markets, Odds and Sharp Steam Targets

Sports Illustrated home
The Crossover: What Major Draft Day Deals Are You Anticipating?
SI Gambling Senior Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest betting odds on NBA Draft markets and where the sharp steam is moving markets.
With the NBA Draft taking place on Thursday, we can start to look towards the real excitement of the event: player betting proposition wagers! It appears to be a foregone conclusion that former Oklahoma State standout Cade Cunningham will be the first overall pick of the Detroit Pistons.

As Sports Illustrated previously has reported in our Mock Draft feature, the versatile guard has "worked out for the Pistons last week and is thought to be happy to land in Detroit, where he'll become the face of the franchise."

At extremely prohibitive odds (-8000), sharp steam as always has bypassed the first overall pick betting market and instead focused on several player proposition markets.

Let's take a look at the current odds and take a deeper look:

First Overall Draft Pick

  • Cade Cunningham | 6-8, 220 | G, Oklahoma St. | (-8000)
  • Jalen Green | 6-5, 180 | G, G League Ignite | (+1500)
  • Evan Mobley | 7-0, 215 | C, USC | (+2200)
  • Jalen Suggs | 6-4, 205 | G, Gonzaga | (+2500)
  • Scottie Barnes | 6-8, 225 | F, Florida State | (+4500)
jalen-green-top-uncommitted-recruits

Second Overall Draft Pick

  • Jalen Green | 6-5, 180 | G, G League Ignite | (-320)
  • Evan Mobley | 7-0, 215 | C, USC | (+230)
  • Jalen Suggs | 6-4, 205 | G, Gonzaga | (+700)
  • Scottie Barnes | 6-8, 225 | F, Florida State | (+2500)
  • Jonathan Kuminga | 6-8, 220 | F, G League Ignite | (+2500)
USC center Evan Mobley dunks

Third Overall Draft Pick

  • Evan Mobley | 7-0, 215 | C, USC | (-185)
  • Jalen Green | 6-5, 180 | G, G League Ignite | (+195)
  • Jalen Suggs | 6-4, 205 | G, Gonzaga | (+300)
  • Jonathan Kuminga | 6-8, 220 | F, G League Ignite| (+1100)
  • Scottie Barnes | 6-8, 225 | F, Florida State | (+1500)
Jalen Suggs shoots his game-winning buzzer beater vs UCLA

Fourth Overall Draft Pick

  • Jalen Suggs | 6-4, 205 | G, Gonzaga | (-160)
  • Evan Mobley | 7-0, 215 | C, USC | (+200)
  • Scottie Barnes | 6-8, 225 | F, Florida State | (+350)
  • Jonathan Kuminga | 6-8, 220 | F, G League Ignite | (+350)
  • Jalen Green | 6-5, 180 | G, G League Ignite | +600)
Florida State's Scottie Barnes dribbles

Fifth Overall Draft Pick

  • Scottie Barnes | 6-8, 225 | F, Florida State | (-200)
  • Jonathan Kuminga | 6-8, 220 | F, G League Ignite| (+155)
  • Jalen Suggs | 6-4, 205 | G, Gonzaga | (+400)
  • Davion Mitchell | 6-1 205 | G, Baylor| (+1200)
  • Evan Mobley | 7-0, 215 | C, USC | (+1200)
Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley

STEAM PLAYS

James Bouknight | 6-5, 190 | G, UCONN | Over/Under: 7.5

This number stood at 10.5 last week, and there now appear to be strong indications that the former Huskie star will find his way into the Top 10 as his overall draft position market has shrunk to 7.5.

Scottie Barnes | 6-8, 225 | F, Florida State | Over/Under: 5.5

The former Florida State standout is witnessing strong, sharp steam that he will find his way into the Top 5 of the 2021 NBA Draft. The juice is as high as -295 in some respected sportsbooks on Under 5.5 as the money continues to pour in that Barnes will hear his name called earlier than the oddsmakers are predicting.

Jonathan Kuminga | 6-8, 220 | F, G League Ignite| Over/Under: 6.5

Bettors are fading that the G-League star will be drafted as high as the oddsmakers were previously predicting. Kuminga’s draft position stood at 5.5 last week at many respected sportsbooks around the country, only to see his betting number now adjusted to 6.5. Fade Kuminga in any of your Top 5 draft wagers.

Chris Duarte | 6-6, 190 | G, Oregon | Over/Under: 16.5

The former Oregon Duck is rising mock draft boards, and bettors are taking notice. Duarte’s overall draft position number stood at 23.5 last week, but following the strong steam, bettors now find a significantly adjusted betting number of 16.5.

MORE 2021 NBA DRAFT:

