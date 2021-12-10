Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Joe LaCava and His Son Will Caddie For Tiger and Charlie Woods Next Week

Author:

Tiger Woods is set to make his long-awaited return to golf next week. He and his son Charlie Woods will team up for the PNC Championship in Orlando.

They won't be the only father-son pairing on the team. According to Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest, Tiger's longtime caddie Joe LaCava and his son Joe Jr. "will be on the bag" for the Woods family.

The event will be Tiger's first since the frightening single-vehicle accident that he was involved in back in February. Last month, the 45-year-old posted video of himself hitting golf balls, saying he was "making progress." On Wednesday, he confirmed that he and Charlie will be teaming back up.

SI Recommends

“Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Tiger tweeted. “I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud.”

Tiger and Charlie played in the 2020 edition of the event. Early in Saturday's round, Charlie made headlines with incredible eagle on the third hole. It will be a difficult moment to top, but just seeing Tiger out there golfing at all should be a pretty special one for fans.

The PNC Championship at at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando will tee off on Thursday, Dec. 16.

More Golf Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mark Mitchell
College Basketball

The Mark Mitchell Blog: This is Why I Committed to Duke...

Mitchell will join the top ranked recruiting class in the SI All-American team rankings.

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
College Football

Penn State QB Sean Clifford Makes Decision on 2022 Season

The 23-year-old will return for his sixth year.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer (46) snaps the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20.
Play
Betting

Staff Picks: Cowboys and Cardinals Will Cover

Week 14's slate of matchups features a lot of division rivalries. Sports Illustrated's betting analysts make their Against The Spread predictions.

Dec 8, 2018; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim and Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing shake hands following a game at the Carrier Dome.
Play
Betting

College Basketball Betting Preview: Two Top-25 Matchups and a Historic Rivalry

Two top-25 battles and a storied rivalry highlight Saturday's NCAA men's basketball best bets.

Portland hosts the 2021 MLS Cup final
Soccer

What This Particular MLS Cup Represents for Portland, NYCFC

There hasn't been a linear path to the title match this season, but a reward for endurance and long-term building is in the offing in a unique setting for one of two clubs.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Podcasts

Open Floor: COVID's Never-Ending impact, Pacers Trades, & Weird Stuff In Brooklyn

In today's episode, we discuss the pandemic's ongoing impact on the NBA season. Is it really smart to have All-Star Weekend?

Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr smiles between plays against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Olympics

Report: Steve Kerr to Be Next Team USA Men's Basketball Coach

Suns' Monty Williams, Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga's Mark Few are also reportedly part of the staff.

Tony Elliott with Clemson.
College Football

Tony Elliott Announced as New Virginia Coach

Elliott is taking over the Cavaliers program after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down at the end of the season.