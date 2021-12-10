Tiger Woods is set to make his long-awaited return to golf next week. He and his son Charlie Woods will team up for the PNC Championship in Orlando.

They won't be the only father-son pairing on the team. According to Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest, Tiger's longtime caddie Joe LaCava and his son Joe Jr. "will be on the bag" for the Woods family.

The event will be Tiger's first since the frightening single-vehicle accident that he was involved in back in February. Last month, the 45-year-old posted video of himself hitting golf balls, saying he was "making progress." On Wednesday, he confirmed that he and Charlie will be teaming back up.

“Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Tiger tweeted. “I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud.”

Tiger and Charlie played in the 2020 edition of the event. Early in Saturday's round, Charlie made headlines with incredible eagle on the third hole. It will be a difficult moment to top, but just seeing Tiger out there golfing at all should be a pretty special one for fans.

The PNC Championship at at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando will tee off on Thursday, Dec. 16.

