Jordan Spieth Risks Life to Save Par at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There are those who say they love golf, and those who actually do love golf. After his showing at the eighth hole of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday, Jordan Spieth is firmly in the latter category.

Spieth’s tee shot on the eighth placed him right at the edge of an enormous cliff, with a perilous drop mere feet away. While some might have been too afraid to attempt a shot, Spieth was undeterred, perhaps hearing the immortal words of Shooter McGavin in his ears to play it as it lies.

Given the fact that his very mortal being was on the line, it was a heck of a recovery shot by Spieth, who was on line with the pin but just overcooked it a little into the rough—perhaps the result of a little extra adrenaline, considering the circumstances. Despite displaying a cool demeanor, Spieth was wise enough to immediately retreat to safer ground after making contact.

They say that not all pars are created equal, and that’s never been more true than this one. Spieth escaped the eighth hole without giving up a stroke, and, more importantly, made it to the turn with his life intact. It’s still early in the year, but he won’t have a more memorable escape act for the rest of 2022 (or perhaps his entire career).

More From The Morning Read: