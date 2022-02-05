Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jordan Spieth Risks Life to Save Par at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There are those who say they love golf, and those who actually do love golf. After his showing at the eighth hole of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday, Jordan Spieth is firmly in the latter category.

Spieth’s tee shot on the eighth placed him right at the edge of an enormous cliff, with a perilous drop mere feet away. While some might have been too afraid to attempt a shot, Spieth was undeterred, perhaps hearing the immortal words of Shooter McGavin in his ears to play it as it lies.

Given the fact that his very mortal being was on the line, it was a heck of a recovery shot by Spieth, who was on line with the pin but just overcooked it a little into the rough—perhaps the result of a little extra adrenaline, considering the circumstances. Despite displaying a cool demeanor, Spieth was wise enough to immediately retreat to safer ground after making contact.

SI Recommends

They say that not all pars are created equal, and that’s never been more true than this one. Spieth escaped the eighth hole without giving up a stroke, and, more importantly, made it to the turn with his life intact. It’s still early in the year, but he won’t have a more memorable escape act for the rest of 2022 (or perhaps his entire career).

More From The Morning Read:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course.
Golf

DeChambeau Says Those Worried About Injury Need to ‘Chill’

The 28-year-old shot 3-over 73 in the first round before withdrawing from the Saudi International due to left hand and left hip injuries.

U of L coach Bobby Petrino, left, UK coach Mark Stoops, right, pose with master of ceremonies Billy Reed.
Media

Sports Writer Billy Reed Dies at 78

He was named Kentucky Sports Writer of the Year eight times and wrote for several publications over his six-decade long career, including Sports Illustrated.

Suni Lee salutes after completing her uneven bars routine at the 2020 Olympics.
College

Suni Lee Earns First Perfect 10 of Collegiate Career

The Olympic all-around champion was flawless on the uneven bars.

chennedy-carter-atlanta-dream
WNBA

Sparks to Acquire Chennedy Carter From Dream

In a blockbuster trade, the Dream are trading for Los Angeles’s Erica Wheeler.

auburn-men's-basketball
College Basketball

No. 1 Auburn Survives vs. Georgia on Last-Second Layup

Wendell Green Jr. went coast-to-coast with less than five seconds left to keep the Tigers undefeated in conference play.

Mateusz Sochowicz of Poland competes in men’s luge at the Beijing Olympics.
Olympics

Polish Luger Overcomes Gruesome Injury to Compete at Olympics

Three months ago, Mateusz Sochowicz sustained a serious leg injury at the Olympic luge venue. On Saturday, he raced on the same track.

Jun 10, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) at Citi Field.
MLB

Five-Time MLB All-Star Adrián González Announces Retirement

He was a career .287 hitter with 317 home runs across 15 seasons.

Hue Jackson looks onto the field while coaching in a game for the Browns.
NFL

Hue Jackson Says He Was Not Paid to Lose Games With Browns

Jackson’s words on CNN on Friday differ from what he implied earlier in the week.