Tiger Woods Reveals Parents Took Out Second Mortgage for Him at 14 Years Old

During his induction speech into the World Golf Hall of Fame, Tiger Woods got emotional when he began talking about the sacrifices his parents made so he could pursue a career. He disclosed that his parents went as far as taking out a second mortgage on their house when he was 14 years old so that he could play at the AJGA Tour. 

Woods had to fight back tears when he started talking about the sacrifices they made. His mother was in attendance, but Woods’s father, Earl Woods, died in 2006. 

Woods eventually enrolled in Stanford for college and turned professional at 20 years old, signing a deal with Nike. He said the first thing he did when he got the endorsement money was pay off the mortgage. 

“Nothings ever going to be given to you,” he said. “Everything is going to be earned. If you don’t go out there and put in the work, you don’t put in the effort, one, you’re not gonna get the results. But two, more importantly, you don’t deserve it.”

