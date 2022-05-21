Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Golf

Twitter Reacts to Tiger Woods’s Ugly Scorecard on Saturday

After barely making the cut at the PGA Championship and entering Saturday at +3, Tiger Woods struggled during the third round. The 15-time major champion shot a nine-over 79, his third-worst round in a major championship.

Woods put himself in position to play on Saturday thanks to a one-under 69 on Friday. However, Woods fell apart on Saturday instead of making a move up the leaderboard.

He had eight total bogeys, including five straight at one point, and one double bogey through 13 holes. He made his first birdie of the day on the 15th hole to give him a little breathing room and allowing him to break 80.

Woods is playing in only his second tournament since he was involved in a single-vehicle car accident in February of 2021. He suffered serious injuries to his right leg which necessitated multiple surgeries and a long rehab.

Woods has clearly been fighting pain in his right leg as he plays in this tournament, and social media has noticed how difficult it seems for him to just be competing.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Still, because of Woods’s history and popularity, people are drawn to him playing, whether he is dominating or struggling.

Woods explained what he is going through by trying to play on his banged up right leg.

“I just can’t load it. Loading hurts. Pressing off it hurts. Walking hurts. Twisting hurts,” he said after Thursdays round.

Woods will be one of the first to tee off on Sunday, hoping for a better result to finish the major.

More Golf Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz
Extra Mustard

Jim Nantz Shares How He Coined His Signature ‘Hello Friends’

The CBS broadcaster has used the phrase at the beginning of every sporting event he’s covered for 20 years.

By Madison Williams
Lyon-Barcelona-UWCL-Final
Play
Soccer

Watch: Lyon Routing Barcelona in UWCL Final

Catarina Macario made history as the first U.S. player to score in a UEFA Champions League final as part of Lyon’s impressive opening to the match in Turin.

By Avi Creditor
Sean Marks
NBA

Report: Lakers, Nets Execs Met at NBA Combine

As both franchises enter a period of transition this summer, team executives have reportedly met at the NBA Combine.

By Mike McDaniel
Kadarius Toney on the field for the New York Giants
Play
NFL

Giants’ Kadarius Toney Had Minor Knee Surgery, per Report

The Giants wideout is reportedly expected to be ready for training camp in July.

By Wilton Jackson
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (left) and Alabama coach Nick Saban (right) before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
College Football

Saban Doubles Down on Call for ‘Parity’ in College Athletics

The Alabama coach expanded on his comments regarding parity in college athletics as he appeared on ESPN+’s coverage of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

By Mike McDaniel
Steve Spurrier
Extra Mustard

Steve Spurrier Takes Shot at Fisher Over Saban Controversy

The former Florida and South Carolina coach is backing the Alabama coach in this feud.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Shares Update on NFL’s Discipline Decision

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits, and depending on the NFL’s investigation on him, he could be suspended for the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Nick Saban of the Alabama football team.
College Football

Miami Booster Calls Out Saban Over NIL Concerns

John Ruiz believes the Alabama coach was way off base with his comments.

By Daniel Chavkin