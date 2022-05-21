Twitter Reacts to Tiger Woods’s Ugly Scorecard on Saturday

After barely making the cut at the PGA Championship and entering Saturday at +3, Tiger Woods struggled during the third round. The 15-time major champion shot a nine-over 79, his third-worst round in a major championship.

Woods put himself in position to play on Saturday thanks to a one-under 69 on Friday. However, Woods fell apart on Saturday instead of making a move up the leaderboard.

He had eight total bogeys, including five straight at one point, and one double bogey through 13 holes. He made his first birdie of the day on the 15th hole to give him a little breathing room and allowing him to break 80.

Woods is playing in only his second tournament since he was involved in a single-vehicle car accident in February of 2021. He suffered serious injuries to his right leg which necessitated multiple surgeries and a long rehab.

Woods has clearly been fighting pain in his right leg as he plays in this tournament, and social media has noticed how difficult it seems for him to just be competing.

Still, because of Woods’s history and popularity, people are drawn to him playing, whether he is dominating or struggling.

Woods explained what he is going through by trying to play on his banged up right leg.

“I just can’t load it. Loading hurts. Pressing off it hurts. Walking hurts. Twisting hurts,” he said after Thursday’s round.

Woods will be one of the first to tee off on Sunday, hoping for a better result to finish the major.

