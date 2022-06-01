Royal Bank of Canada terminated its sponsorship deal with Dustin Johnson after he was included on the list of PGA players slated to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event.

The event, which runs from June 9-11 at Centurion Club outside London, interferes with RBC’s Canadian Open in Ontario between June 9-12, a PGA Tour event. In reaction to Johnson’s decision, the bank decided to end its backing with the two-time major champion.

In addition to Johnson, RBC also ceased its relationship with Graeme McDowell, who also made the decision to play in the LIV series. The bank shared a statement, per ESPN, announcing the end of its support with both golfers.

“As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players. We wish them well in their future endeavors,” the statement read.

RBC also sponsors the RBC Heritage event in April in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Johnson, who has recorded 24 PGA Tour wins that include a U.S. Open victory in 2016 and a win at the 2020 Masters, was the best player in the world when he signed his multiyear deal with RBC in ’18.

While Johnson currently sits at No. 13 in the world, according to the Official World Golfing, he previously stated that he was committed to the PGA Tour and playing “on the best tour in the world.”

However, Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, shared a statement saying that Johnson’s decision to play in the LIV Golf event was one he “contemplated off-and-on for the past couple of years.”

Ultimately, he [Johnson] decided it was in his and his family's best interest to pursue it,” the statement read. “Dustin has never had an issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”