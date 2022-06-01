Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Golf

Dustin Johnson Loses Major Sponsorship Due To LIV Golf Decision

Royal Bank of Canada terminated its sponsorship deal with Dustin Johnson after he was included on the list of PGA players slated to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event.

The event, which runs from June 9-11 at Centurion Club outside London, interferes with RBC’s Canadian Open in Ontario between June 9-12, a PGA Tour event. In reaction to Johnson’s decision, the bank decided to end its backing with the two-time major champion.

In addition to Johnson, RBC also ceased its relationship with Graeme McDowell, who also made the decision to play in the LIV series. The bank shared a statement, per ESPN, announcing the end of its support with both golfers. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players. We wish them well in their future endeavors,” the statement read.

RBC also sponsors the RBC Heritage event in April in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Johnson, who has recorded 24 PGA Tour wins that include a U.S. Open victory in 2016 and a win at the 2020 Masters, was the best player in the world when he signed his multiyear deal with RBC in ’18.

While Johnson currently sits at No. 13 in the world, according to the Official World Golfing, he previously stated that he was committed to the PGA Tour and playing “on the best tour in the world.”

However, Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, shared a statement saying that Johnson’s decision to play in the LIV Golf event was one he “contemplated off-and-on for the past couple of years.”

Ultimately, he [Johnson] decided it was in his and his family's best interest to pursue it,” the statement read. “Dustin has never had an issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (9) on the sidelines.
NFL

Bills LB Andre Smith Suspended Six Games for PEDs, per Report

Smith will not be allowed to play until Buffalo faces the Packers in Week 8.

By Madison Williams
Kansas’s Jalen Wilson shoots
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Kerr Calls to ‘Pressure’ Decision Makers in Wake of Uvalde Shooting

The Warriors coach: “Murdering children in their classrooms has become a political issue. What are we doing?”

By Madeline Coleman
Alabama coach Nick Saban smiles during an interview with ESPN before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game.
Extra Mustard

Young Fan Offered Nick Saban $5,000 to Return to LSU

The high-school student lied to security to get access and came face-to-face with Saban to make the offer.

By Joseph Salvador
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Nets Defer 76ers First-Round Pick to 2023 NBA Draft, per Report

Philadelphia officially owns pick No. 23 in the 2022 NBA draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
Andy Murray of Great Britain
Play
Tennis

Andy Murray Recalls Childhood School Shooting in Wake of Uvalde

The 35-year-old tennis player was present at the 1996 Dunblane school shooting in Scotland that left 16 children and a teacher dead.

By Madison Williams
French Open director Amelie Mauresmo
Play
Tennis

French Open Director Claims Women’s Tennis Has Less ‘Appeal’

In her first year as the tournament director, Amelie Mauresmo has already given a very controversial take about the scheduling of matches.

By Associated Press
Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder
Play
NFL

Goodell, Snyder Called to Appear in Front of Oversight Committee

The committee launched an investigation into the Commanders in fall 2021, looking into possible workplace misconduct.

By Madeline Coleman