Jordan Spieth Denies Rumors He Will Leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Despite rumors of a potential move to LIV Golf, Jordan Spieth isn’t going anywhere.

The three-time major champion took to Twitter to express his commitment to the PGA Tour.

“Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue,” he said. “I am NOT in discussions with LIV.”

Additionally, Spieth maintains that his motivation of playing on the PGA Tour remains the same since he first arrived on the tour.

“My goal has not changed since I began playing golf–to win PGA Tour events and major Championships, and to compete against the best players in the world,” he said. “Those who truly know me, know what is most important to me.”

Spieth is one of a few golfers who have remained committed to the PGA Tour as others have defected to LIV Golf. Collin Morikawa put out a statement saying he isn’t going anywhere, while Justin Thomas had to clarify his withdrawal from the Travelers Championship last month.

Other players, however, haven’t deflected the temptation to defect to LIV Golf. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are the two highest-ranked golfers to join the newly-formed tour, along with Bryson DeChambeauPatrick Reed and Phil Mickelson.

However, none of the top 15 players in the world currently, including Spieth, Morikawa and Thomas, have left the PGA Tour, despite 22 of the Top 100 players jumping ship.

